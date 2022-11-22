Read full article on original website
NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs
Players can't decide if the Warzone 2 DMZ AI needs nerfing
NME
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ trick lets players speed around the map
A new trick discovered in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lets players speed around the map in what is being called the “G Walk”. Released last month, NME described the game in a four-star review as a “top-notch shooter with a fun campaign and solid multiplayer offering”, adding: “If you’re going to pick up one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls
As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Gamespot
Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered an issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may be commonplace.
dexerto.com
Best Warzone 2.0 AR class loadouts: Attachments, setup, Perks
Warzone 2 has plenty of great AR options, but a few stand out from the rest. Here, we rank every AR in the battle royale as of November 23. ARs always held a place in the first Warzone’s meta, and the same can be said about Warzone 2. Content creators are doing their due diligence and thoroughly crunching advanced analytics for each weapon, but we still have a long way to go in establishing a clear meta.
IGN
Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal - Official Reveal Trailer
Watch the exciting reveal trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal, a new DLC coming to PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on December 6. This major expansion for the turn-based tactical RPG adds the new Techmarine class, new missions, and the Venerable Dreadnought combat walker to the game's campaign. Following the arrival of a new strain of the Bloom, the Grey Knights must help the Adeptus Mechanicus to stop it spreading across space in the challenging new Technophage Outbreak mission. The DLC requires the base game to play.
'Support A Team' Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Explained
The Support A Team promotion is live in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II just in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group stage. For those wondering what this is, how it works and what rewards are up for grabs, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Support A Team promotion in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Gamespot
EVERSPACE 2 Ancient Rifts Release Trailer
Buckle up, pilots; legendary loot awaits in the hotly anticipated EVERSPACE 2 Fall Update “Ancient Rifts”! It’s our final Early Access update, adding a sliver of endgame content, legendary items, new missions, ship models, enemies, gear, and much more. This is also your last chance to provide any feedback before the v1.0 release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation drops in Q1/Q2 2023.
dotesports.com
‘There is no skill gap in this game’: Dr Disrespect rescinds Warzone 2 praise
Warzone 2 is the follow-up to Call of Duty’s popular entry into the battle royale genre. The recently released game has earned both the admiration and ire of countless Call of Duty and FPS content creators—and one of its harshest critics is Dr Disrespect. Surprisingly, the Two-Time’s first...
dotesports.com
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
Gamespot
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: All Jewel Of Yggdrasil Locations
God of War Ragnarok often throws more equipment and gear at you than you'll care to pay attention to, but the Amulet of Yggdrasil is actually an important armor item that offers plenty of passive buffs. The amulet contains nine sockets that can be fitted with stat-raising enchantments, but only two sockets are open when you receive it. You'll need to find seven jewels to unlock the remaining sockets. Here's where to find all seven Jewels of Yggdrasil in God of War Ragnarok.
Gamespot
How To Evolve Dunsparce Into Dundunsparce In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
A Dunsparce evolution finally exists, though how to get Dundunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet isn’t the clearest process if you don’t already know what you’re doing. The hardest part, however, is actually finding Dunsparce in Paldea. They’re technically common across most of the region, but a quirk in their nature means getting close enough to capture one takes some extra work.
