As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered an issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may be commonplace.

2 DAYS AGO