Read full article on original website
Related
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
NBC Sports
Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent
Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by the team with mutual consent, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across...
German players cover mouths in protest at World Cup
Members of Germany’s national soccer team protested FIFA’s ban on players wearing LGBTQ armbands at the World Cup by covering their mouths when posing for a team photo. All players for Germany’s starting 11 posed for the team’s official photo before their opening match Wednesday against Japan by using their right hand to cover their mouth.
Wales Asks FIFA Why Rainbow Hats Were Removed at World Cup
The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting against the United States on Monday.
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Yardbarker
Openly gay footballer feels 'excluded' over FIFA ban of 'OneLove' armband at World Cup
Josh Cavallo, an openly gay footballer for Adelaide United of the Australian A-League, has criticized FIFA's ban on players wearing "OneLove" anti-discrimination armbands during the World Cup held in Qatar. "I’m disappointed in FIFA. They have made me feel excluded," Cavallo told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour (h/t Emmet Lyons and Ami...
Soccer-Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
Fifa criticised for letting Qatar ‘run the show’ over LGBTQ+ protest threats
Fifa has faced fresh criticism for its handling of World Cup teams showing support for the LGBTQ+ community, amid claims the Qatari hosts are “running the show”.Germany’s players covered their mouths during a team photo ahead of their 2-1 defeat against Japan to show “Fifa is silencing us” by shutting down attempts to wear rainbow-coloured armbands.Seven European nations, including England and Wales, abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions.The Football Association declined to comment on whether England would copy the German gesture, which could result in disciplinary action, ahead of their match against the United...
Blinken calls FIFA's "One Love" armband ban "concerning" as LGBTQ soccer fans lament "tarnished" World Cup
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized a decision by international soccer's governing body FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards for misconduct if they wear rainbow "One Love" armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking next to his Qatari counterpart on Tuesday, Blinken said "any restrictions on freedom of expression" were "always concerning" to the United States.
NBC Sports
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium chanted discriminatory comments about Chileans. The jeers were reportedly aimed at Chile, which tried to...
BBC
World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife
An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
FIFA tells Wales that fans can wear rainbow hats in stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Welsh soccer federation said FIFA has offered assurances that fans wearing rainbow symbols will be allowed at Friday's World Cup game against Iran. The federation had asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow bucket hats and flags into the team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday. “FIFA has confirmed that fans with Rainbow Wall bucket...
CBS Sports
World Cup standings: 2022 Qatar group stage table, schedule, tiebreakers as USA prepare to face England
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
Soccer-"Extreme blackmail" forced federations to drop armbands-German FA
DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Soccer federations who had planned to wear the 'OneLove' armbands to make a statement against discrimination during the World Cup in Qatar were faced with "extreme blackmail" that led to dropping the planned action, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Tuesday.
travelnoire.com
Qatar's World Cup: Fifa's RainBow Armband Ban Sparks Controversy Among European Teams
Over the past few decades, LGBTQ rights have acquired several milestones. From the legalization of same-sex marriage across the U.S. and Western Europe to the political “rainbow wave,” the LGBTQ movement has proved strong. With one of the most popular sports events in the world – the World Cup – the LGBTQ movement saw it as an opportunity to spread the message of inclusion worldwide.
The Quest for Thanksgiving Futbol at Qatar’s World Cup
Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand, but some 7,400 miles away from home, the football is different and hints of the holiday are found in different corners.
Yardbarker
Germany taking FIFA to court over ban of 'OneLove' armband at World Cup
It appears Germany will do more than protest the FIFA ban on players wearing "OneLove" anti-discrimination armbands during the World Cup held in Qatar. Sky Sports News reports that the German Football Association is taking FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding threats that players could receive yellow cards and even one-game bans for wearing the armband meant to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community at the World Cup. Additionally, Sky Sports says Germany captain Manuel Neuer was told to abandon plans to wear the rainbow armband for Wednesday's World Cup opener against Japan because the country could face "massive" sporting sanctions due to violating tournament rules. The exact nature of the sanctions hasn't been revealed.
Germany’s Kimmich: Players not to blame for Qatar World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich says his “childhood dream” of playing in a World Cup is being tainted by the constant criticism directed at tournament host Qatar from his country. “I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even...
Glamour
New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 1