Dr. Duck, PNW (Wood Duck)
2d ago
time to get to know the gang members in your town.. better prices and knowledgeable..
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Will Get $1.49 Million in Farm Funding for New Farmers and Ranchers
Farm Funding: New farmers and ranchers in Oregon will benefit from a $1,493,897 investment in their training and access to land. Government aid is available to help new farms become established. Congratulations to the following winners:. This is the Oregon State University. Oregon Will Get $1.49 Million in Farm Funding...
focushillsboro.com
Greater Air Quality Monitoring Is Coming To Portland And The Oregon Coast
Air Quality Monitoring: It’s great news that the fight against air pollution is getting a boost in two of Oregon’s most economically challenged and racially diverse communities: one in Portland, and the other on the southern coast. In order to bring attention to the issues of air pollution...
Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon Measure 114 gun control law
A gun rights group, sheriff and gun store owner filed an emergency motion in federal court late Wednesday seeking to stop enforcement of one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation.
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
Law professor says high-capacity magazine ban in Measure 114 could be most vulnerable
PORTLAND, Ore. — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon's arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning. According to the...
TMZ.com
Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer
The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
davisvanguard.org
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Grants Pardons for Marijuana Offenses; 45,000 People Benefit, $14 Million in Fines Forgiven
SALEM, OR – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown this week announced a pardon for offenses of simple possession of one ounce or less of marijuana. The pardon affects approximately 45,000 people across the state and forgives more than $14 million in fines and fees, according to the governor’s office.
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
yachatsnews.com
Will there be crab for Christmas? Oregon’s commercial Dungeness season delayed until at least Dec. 16
A year ago, Taunette Dixon, along with the rest of Oregon’s $60 million commercial Dungeness crabbing industry, was dining on a diet of decidedly good news. Negotiated prices between boat owners and processors opened about $2 per pound higher than most years, all but guaranteeing profits in the lucrative first two months of a normal year.
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Oregon Officials Issue New Alert
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority put out an alert late on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urging people to take extra...
Salt & Straw could be moving out of Portland…for their own safety
A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame.
Readers respond: Sheriffs shouldn’t pick and choose
Responding to the passage of gun safety Measure 114, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said “Anybody in law enforcement, including the state police, including the governor of the state of Oregon, has to pick and choose what laws they are going to be able to enforce.”. Oregon voters should...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
focushillsboro.com
Death With Dignity Law In Oregon No Longer Requires Residency, Although Out-of-state Patients Still Face Difficulties
Death With Dignity Law: The Death with Dignity Act in the state of Oregon has been in effect for 25 years as of this year. Oregon was the first state in the country to legalize medical assistance for dying, and the state is now in the process of removing the residency restriction for those seeking to take advantage of the law.
Occupational Health Safety
Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines
The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
ijpr.org
Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
Multnomah County: Gas stoves are health hazards
Health officials recommend replacing gas stoves with electric ones and other measures to mitigate health risks.Gas stoves may be great for cooking, but Multnomah County health officials say they're a health hazard due to the indoor air pollution they create. Earlier this month, county health officials presented the board of commissioners with their report on the growing body of research linking gas stoves to adverse health impacts. They found that gas-burning stoves emit harmful chemicals both during cooking and through equipment leaks that can accumulate indoors and increase risks of respiratory and heart diseases, cancer and other illnesses. There...
nbc16.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
