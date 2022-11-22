ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

Oregon Will Get $1.49 Million in Farm Funding for New Farmers and Ranchers

Farm Funding: New farmers and ranchers in Oregon will benefit from a $1,493,897 investment in their training and access to land. Government aid is available to help new farms become established. Congratulations to the following winners:. This is the Oregon State University. Oregon Will Get $1.49 Million in Farm Funding...
OREGON STATE
TMZ.com

Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer

The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
ASTORIA, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
Occupational Health Safety

Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines

The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
TACOMA, WA
ijpr.org

Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws

In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County: Gas stoves are health hazards

Health officials recommend replacing gas stoves with electric ones and other measures to mitigate health risks.Gas stoves may be great for cooking, but Multnomah County health officials say they're a health hazard due to the indoor air pollution they create. Earlier this month, county health officials presented the board of commissioners with their report on the growing body of research linking gas stoves to adverse health impacts. They found that gas-burning stoves emit harmful chemicals both during cooking and through equipment leaks that can accumulate indoors and increase risks of respiratory and heart diseases, cancer and other illnesses. There...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR

