The Daily Planet
Sheriff’s Office changes policy
The San Miguel County Sherriff’s Office raised the ire of the community Friday, when it announced a new policy to start posting the mugshots and charges of everyone who has been arrested within the county. Sheriff Bill Masters explained the decision in a statement posted to the agency’s official Facebook page.
The Daily Planet
CB Welding is now official
Most people in Norwood know that Colton Bray has been welding since he was a small child. Now a junior at Norwood High School, he has his own small business. Because of the demand for his welded creations, he’s established CB Welding, along with a Facebook page to promote it.
The Daily Planet
Angel Baskets holiday program
For its 41st annual holiday program, local organization Angel Baskets is paying tribute to its original basket of food and household goods concept, while initiating a new approach that will take it into the future. “This year we are filling reusable cloth bags with locally produced, minimally packaged food and...
The Daily Planet
Town paves way for Voodoo project financing
Before brining the turkey and deciding on sides, Telluride Town Council met Tuesday morning for a brief bit of housekeeping that will ultimately ensure a better deal on the financing required to start construction of the Voodoo affordable housing and commercial project. Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that will convey a ground lease to the Telluride Housing Authority (THA) for the purposes financing, constructing and operating the Voodoo Affordable Housing Project.
The Daily Planet
Increasing backcountry education
Winter weather provides many an opportunity to enjoy the many wonders of the outdoors. But a fun day in the backcountry can quickly turn sideways, if one doesn’t take into consideration the current conditions. The Peter Inglis Avalanche Education Fund (PI Fund) aims to arm anyone who would like...
The Daily Planet
Wetterhorn Homes completes fall construction schedule
After a fast and successful construction start, with the winter season approaching, the Wetterhorn Homes affordable-housing development will take a pause until February. Construction will begin again in February and the factory-built homes will arrive on-site in March, according to a recent news release. The Ridgway Wetterhorn Homes broke ground...
The Daily Planet
Town-wide celebration is Dec. 2
Noel Night in Norwood is nearly here, and representatives of the Norwood Chamber of Commerce remind all to plan accordingly for shopping locally and enjoying the parade, while socializing and grabbing food. Noel Night this year is Friday, Dec. 2, and there will be much happening in various spots in the town’s core district.
The Daily Planet
Bid Notice The Town of Mountain Village (TMV) is now
The Town of Mountain Village (TMV) is now accepting bids for 23710 Mtn Village Bike & Ped Safety Project. RFP bid packets are available on the web at www.townofmountainvillage.com or in the TMV Public Works Dept. office 411 Mountain Village Blvd 2nd floor. A pre- bid site walk is scheduled for December 8th at 10:00 am; meeting location is 411 Mountain Village Blvd 3rd floor. All bids must be submitted or emailed to TMV Public Works Dept. 411 Mountain Village Blvd 2nd floor by January 6th 12:00 noon 2023. For more information contact Jim Loebe 970-729-3434 jloebe@mtnvillage.org or Jenny Bates 970-369-8201 jbates@mtnvillage.org.
The Daily Planet
Telski confirms Opening Day terrain
The Telluride Ski Resort confirmed on Wednesday the terrain that will be available Saturday, Opening Day. Runs that will be open include Village Bypass, Upper Misty Maiden, Lower Boomerang, Vista Carpet and Meadows Carpet. There is no access — yet — to The Meadows from Meadows Carpet. “We’ll...
The Daily Planet
Miners make all-league soccer team
With the CHSAA Class 2A Boys’ Soccer State Tournament fast approaching in late October, Telluride head coach Ramon Rodriguez, knowing his team’s potential, had expressed a sort of FIFA World Cup-esque anticipation. “You know, it’s kind of the same thing,” he said, looking forward to THS’ trip out...
The Daily Planet
All-state volleyball event most memorable to Miners
Not often in her career will Telluride’s Lorrie Mahoney be able to shout “Emma!” and have two heads turn. But such was the splendid case she faced as skipper of the 2022 Colorado Coaches of Girls’ Sports All-State Volleyball Games’ Class 2A-Blue crew Sunday morning. And, fortunately, the one with whom Mahoney was most familiar reportedly performed similarly to the one Mahoney had really only heard about.
