Ocoee, FL

orangeobserver.com

Forestbrooke home tops Ocoee sales from Nov. 5 to 11

A home in Forestbrooke topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 292 Wallrock Court, Ocoee, sold Nov. 8, for $589,000. Built in 2010, it has six bedrooms, four baths and 4,163 square feet of living area. Days on market: 80. OCOEE. FENWICK COVE.
OCOEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

The Venardos Circus in town for three weeks

Watch out Hamlin residents, The Venardos Circus will be in town for three weeks from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Dec. 11, at 16313 Independence Parkway, Winter Garden. The holidays season brought back, for the second time ever, the broadway-style circus for the whole family to enjoy. According to a...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Influencer of the Week: Valerie Bruton, Ocoee High School

Valerie Bruton is the attendance clerk at Ocoee High School. In her position, among her many roles is making sure all attendance records are accurate. She also is popular with the students, who love when she dresses up in themed outfits during the school’s Spirit Weeks. She received the Support Person of the Year award at Freedom High School in 2015.
OCOEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee Music Festival announces dates for 2023

The Ocoee Music Festival has officially announced its dates for 2023. The free event will return with 80s rock night on Friday, March 10, and country night on Saturday, March 11. Although performers are still being finalized, the event said it plans to announce the line up soon. Last year's...
OCOEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Parkside home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11

A home in Parkside topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 8191 Chilton Drive, Orlando, sold Nov. 7, for $1,380,000. Built in 2015, it has seven bedrooms, six-and-one-half baths and 5,316 square feet of living area. Days on market: 49. DR. PHILLIPS.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden

Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Golden Oak estate tops Horizon West-area sales from Nov. 5 to 11

An estate in Golden Oak topped all Windermere residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 9726 Lounsberry Circle, Windermere, sold Nov. 10, for $3,600,000. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 3,689 square feet of living area. Days on market: One. GOLDEN OAK.
WINDERMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee leaders move forward with police training center proposal

The Ocoee City Commission granted permission to the city manager to hire a consultant to evaluate an unsolicited proposal to construct a police training center at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The project, submitted by Fortress Secured, proposes a public-private partnership between the city of Ocoee and Fortress Secured...
OCOEE, FL

