ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechSpot

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs

Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
WGN News

PHOTOS: Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo and Los Angeles on Wednesday, stressed […]
torquenews.com

Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction

Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SVG

Your Next Honda Could Include A PS5

As more and more car companies delve into autonomous driving and release self-driving cars, some have questioned what drivers are supposed to do while the car navigates on its own. Different companies have taken various approaches to on-the-go entertainment, and a few have even gone as far as to include full-fledged gaming consoles with their models. Though some have had safety concerns about gaming in self-driving cars, that hasn't stopped car manufacturers from exploring the concept.
Jalopnik

Sony and Honda EVs Want To Compete With Tesla By Putting A PS5 In The Car

Sony and Honda are considering integrating the Playstation 5 into its upcoming EVs, which are due to be released under a new brand or joint venture. And in the relatively short amount of time it’s been around now, Sony Honda Mobility has managed to scare both dealers and drivers like me, who are terrified of what a gaming console in a moving car could represent. Sony and Honda are calling this a possibility for now, according to IGN, but given the way that many car makers are scrambling to copy Tesla, a PS5 in a Sony Honda EV could be in the works.
Jalopnik

The 2023 Honda Pilot Starts At $40,445, Including Destination

Honda calls the fourth generation of the Pilot the most powerful and largest Honda SUV ever. It certainly looks to be true. The Japanese automaker has gone to some pretty good lengths to move the Pilot away from its unibody underpinnings to show that it can be boxy, big, and rugged like a proper SUV. The larger design comes an equally large price that’s right in line with Honda’s competitors, starting at $40,445.
Top Speed

CFMoto's New Electric Motorcycle Could Uproot The Honda Grom In America

CFMoto has been making waves worldwide with its likable and modern motorcycles that lock horns with popular Japanese and European offerings. With its ICE lineup sorted, the Chinese company has now shifted focus to EVs and has taken the wraps off its first electric motorcycle, the Papio Nova. Taking it slow, the Nova is a mini bike rather than a full-sized product but packs enough firepower to cross swords with the Honda Grom.
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2022 Honda Passport Even Compare With the 2022 Toyota 4Runner?

The midsize SUV segment is a crowded field. One of the newer faces in the segment is the Honda Passport, a derivative of the slightly larger Pilot. But does it stack up to the folkloric, four-wheeling Toyota 4Runner? The post Does the 2022 Honda Passport Even Compare With the 2022 Toyota 4Runner? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TechSpot

Andrewtst

Andrewtst reacted to Burty117's post in "LG announces the first 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor and it only costs $999" with. 24 inch screen @ 1080p = 92ppi 32 inch screen @ 1440p = 92ppi 27 inch screen @ 1440p = 109ppi This is about as high as I would take...
TechSpot

TechSpot

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy