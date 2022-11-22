Read full article on original website
Related
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Avoid Buying These: Chevy & GMC 6.5L Diesel Trucks
These two GM diesel engines should be avoided in your search for pickup trucks. The post Avoid Buying These: Chevy & GMC 6.5L Diesel Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks?
Are there significant differences between Japanese pickups and American trucks? Here are a few of them. The post Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
Ford Brings Rally Trucks and Slammed ‘Stangs to SEMA
Technically, Ford Motor Company pulled out of SEMA this year, following the likes of General Motors, Honda, and Hyundai in a move away from the long-held aftermarket auto show. But that doesn't mean Ford's vehicles are missing from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, given that Ford has released some of the most popular off-road SUVs and electric trucks of late. With the help of Ford, a number of aftermarket companies have built their ideal renditions of everything from Broncos and Mavericks to F-150 Lightnings and even a Mustang Mach-E GT.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
BMW Wants To Cut Out Dealerships
One of the worst-kept secrets in the auto industry is that BMW feels wildly jealous of Tesla and its success in the EV segment of the market. Some inside the German automaker feel the way to beat the American company is to become more like it. Considering it’s working to sell cars directly to consumers, cutting out dealerships, it sounds like that camp might be winning inside the halls of BMW.
Which Is More Reliable: Ford’s F-150 PowerBoost or Toyota’s Tundra i-FORCE MAX?
If you're wary of hybrid dependability, you'll want to see the issues these two pioneers have faced. The post Which Is More Reliable: Ford’s F-150 PowerBoost or Toyota’s Tundra i-FORCE MAX? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
10 Best Pickup Trucks for 2022 According to CarMax
CarMax has determined 10 of the best pickup trucks you can buy for 2022. These include models from automakers like Ford, Nissan, and more. The post 10 Best Pickup Trucks for 2022 According to CarMax appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Mistakes Led To Chip Shortage
The Blue Oval has struggled to match supply with overwhelming demand for virtually its entire lineup for well over a year now, a situation that has essentially become a long term issue for the company, and for the entire industry as well. Unfortunately, the supply chain crisis has no end in sight, as Ford CEO Jim Farley has stopped predicting when things might return to some semblance of normalcy. Additionally, he recently took the time to detail why the company failed to secure enough chips to sustain its manufacturing operations, per a new report from Bloomberg.
How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Costco?
The time it takes to charge an electric car at Costco depends on your vehicle and the condition of the charger. Some are old and slow. The post How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Costco? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 2 Decade-Old Used Midsize Pickup Trucks Are Still Reliable Today–According to a Dealer
The two most reliable used midsize trucks you can buy could not be more different. The post These 2 Decade-Old Used Midsize Pickup Trucks Are Still Reliable Today–According to a Dealer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Here’s How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Make: Exclusive
The all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September following years of anticipation, and while it looks a lot like the outgoing, S550 model, the newest pony car is a totally new machine in many ways. That includes its engine lineup, which consists of the carryover turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplants, though each has received a host of revisions. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2024 Ford Mustang GT will produce 450 horsepower – the same exact figure as the current-gen V8-powered model.
The 2024 Honda Prologue Could Exceed Expectations Based on New GM EVs
The 2024 Honda Prologue is coming to shake up its segment. Here's why it could exceed expectations. The post The 2024 Honda Prologue Could Exceed Expectations Based on New GM EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Thing We Thought Was an Electric Corvette SUV Is Probably Just Another Buick
General MotorsDo we hope this is the case? Yes.
electrek.co
Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels
Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
Vietnam's VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers
HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the United States, capping a five-year bid to develop an auto production hub in the Southeast Asian country for markets in North America and Europe.
C8 Corvette Trashed During Street Takeover
Don’t worry, maybe it’s stolen or something…. Street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts and are utterly degenerate – this is a pointwe’ve made over and over. And the fools who participate in them prove us right constantly. The latest exhibit to make our case comes via an Instagram video of a C8 Corvette driver absolutely thrashing the mid-engine sports car to get some clout.
The New Generation Honda Pilot Brings More Power and Refinement for the 2023 Model Year
The Honda Pilot enters a new generation for 2023 with some incredible improvements. Check out how Honda improved the power and ride of this three-row midsize SUV. The post The New Generation Honda Pilot Brings More Power and Refinement for the 2023 Model Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable SUVs Under $40,000 With a Stress-Free Ownership Experience
The most reliable SUVs under $40,000 are the 2023 Subaru Forester, the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, and the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross. The post 3 Reliable SUVs Under $40,000 With a Stress-Free Ownership Experience appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
152K+
Followers
36K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1