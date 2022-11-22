ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Suspect shot and killed after pulling rifle out on JSO officers during foot chase

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvA9k_0jKN7g6j00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Sheriff T.K. Waters appeared to begin the press briefing.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that at around 1:15 p.m. a criminal apprehension unit was doing surveillance on Ernest Street. They were looking for a person wanted for murder and attempted murder. He was also thought to be in possession of a gun as a convicted felon.

Detectives located the man coming out of a house and attempted an arrest. The suspect ran to a car where officers tried to get him before he took off on foot.

We was followed into an alley where JSO tried to get him to stop and give up.

Officers said that’s when the man pulled a rifle out and continued to run. One shot was fired from JSO officers.

Five officers eventually caught up to the suspect as he was already inside a vehicle. It was at this point that all five officers fired at the car, striking the fleeing suspect.

Authorities did confirm that the suspect was dead at the scene.

This is the 12th JSO involved incident in 2022.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to an “officer-involved incident” in Riverside.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Ernest Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sheriff T.K. Waters will give a briefing on the incident at 5 p.m.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information and will have the latest information on CBS47 and FOX30 at 5.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 7

Kenneth wish
3d ago

that's what it takes in the city of Jacksonville when you got nothing but a bunch of thugs and sorry as people that don't want to wake up and go to work and do the right thing everyday and said they want to be hoodlums, so they need to be dealt with as is and save our tax dollars from putting them in Duval county's finest jail

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead as a result of domestic dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon in a home in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m., paramedics were called to a home on Katanga Drive near Edgewood Avenue in reference to an unresponsive woman. When police arrived at the scene, the woman in her 40s had died, according to JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Woman dead after potential domestic incident in Edgewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a potential domestic violence situation in the Edgewood area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 3:55 p.m., units responded to the 4000 block of Katanag Drive South in response in an unresponsive female inside a home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
BRUNSWICK, GA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash

A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Florida police officer who can't swim bravely jumps in pond to save infant who nearly drowned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - WARNING: The body camera video above shows the moment a baby was rescued from a Florida pond. Viewer discretion is advised. Body camera video released on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) Facebook page Tuesday shows the moment a police officer – who reportedly doesn't know how to swim – bravely jumped into a retention pond to save a baby who nearly drowned.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida man upset over lost keys arrested after allegedly shooting at several bar patrons

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Florida say a man who was reportedly upset over his lost keys was arrested after allegedly shooting at several bar patrons. According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Connor Anderson was arrested on Sunday for allegedly discharging a firearm within the Smiles Nite Club in Palm Coast, Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Teen found shot by unknown assailant in Carver Manor area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was found shot Sunday night on New Kings Road. According to detectives, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the location and located a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy