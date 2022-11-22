ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The fastest-growing trees to plant in your garden

While colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, and ornamental grasses tend to sprout foliage rather quickly, waiting for a tree sapling to mature can take multiple decades—between 20 and 30 years. Not all trees grow at a snail's pace, though. Some can reach maturation in as little as 10 years, offering ample shade, privacy, and beautiful leafage even before it's considered completely fully grown. To expedite foliage in your own yard, consider planting one of these fast growing trees.
Gardening Journeys: Winer Rock Gardening

Marilyn Clark offers tips on creating a beautiful rock garden to enjoy year roundWinter is here. What is a gardener to do? I'm dreaming up plans for next year, hoping to renovate my rock garden. I built it many years ago with very little knowledge, and primarily as a place to put the rocks I dug up trying to plant trees! Since joining the North American Rock Garden Society, I've been exposed to numerous examples, and learned how perfect they are for our Central Oregon Climate. So, what is a rock garden and why are...
Home Gardening: DIY Drip Irrigation With a Garden Hose

Drip irrigation is one of the most effective ways to water your garden. But depending on how large your garden is, it could get pretty pricey to have a system installed. If you want to save some money and make use of a few things you have lying around the house, try to create DIY drip irrigation with a garden house. It could be a fun and easy way to make your garden more water-efficient.
How to Care for Spider Plants

Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
Cutting Back The Trees

I love trees more than any other plants. That’s why I planted about 250 trees on my land in France. When I returned to France after being locked out so long by COVID-19, I found myself living in a forest!. The best advice I’ve received in a long time...
Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?

I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
This self-sufficient plant pot is also a beautiful desk light and decoration

People have different reasons for raising different kinds of plants in different locations. Some grow vegetables outdoors both as a hobby as well as a source of fresh food. Others have indoor herbs they could pluck out and add to their food in a flash. There are also plenty that raise green things to add some literal life into rooms and houses, giving them both something to do and something to look at when stuck at home like in the past two years or so. Despite being less involved than growing things you can eat, raising houseplants isn’t trivial, especially with all the different factors involved. Fortunately, there is a growing number of appliances designed to make that activity almost dead simple, and this smart, self-watering pot is made to look just as beautiful as the plant that it puts on display.
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Using Fireplace Wood Ashes in the Garden

Nothing is cozier than a wood burning fireplace on a cold winter night. Once that fire is gone, ashes make a great soil amendment and have been used by gardeners for generations. Ashes are a good source of plant nutrients, especially calcium. While the calcium is good for plant health, it can work similarly to lime and effect soil pH, the acidity, neutrality, or alkalinity, of the soil. Excessive use of wood ash can lead to a pH above the ideal level, which in turn can affect nutrient availability.
The importance of preparing your home and lawn for fall

Fall housePhoto by(Shutterstock/Amit Khoje) Fall is an exciting time of the year. Whether you like to cozy up with a comfy, oversized sweater, sip on hot chocolate, read a fall-themed book, enjoy bonfire nights with friends or just sit back and admire the gorgeous red leaves, there’s something beautiful for everyone.
A Guide To Crepe Myrtle Varieties

Nothing says summer in the South like crepe myrtles. Found in many shapes, sizes, and varieties, their arching branches make them a mainstay for framing many a courtyard. The tree loves heat and humidity, tolerates drought, and grows quickly. Unlike the azalea, camellia, and gardenia, which pine for acid soil, crepe myrtle (Lythraceae) flourishes just about everywhere. No wonder it ranks as the South's most popular (and coveted) ornamental tree.
16 Stylish Front Door Decor Ideas for Every Season

If your existing entrance is lacking wow factor, it’s time to think up new front door decor ideas. There are so many innovative, DIY-friendly ways to jazz up your exterior door (and the surrounding front stoop). An ornate wreath, hanging flower baskets, mosaic house numbers, and a gorgeous door knocker are all ways to enhance your home’s curb appeal and lift your spirits in a major way after a long day. “Never underestimate the power of a great front door—it sets the tone and is such a warm welcome for holiday guests coming over this time of year,” says Austin-based Camille Styles, founder of Casa Zuma and Camillestyles.com. “Plus I get so much joy from seeing my own decked out front porch whenever I pull in the driveway!”
How and When to Prune Apple Trees

When pruning an apple tree, a little effort goes a long way. By nature, apple trees are inclined to produce copious amounts of leafy growth and few fruits. Yearly pruning to thin out the canopy and make way for more fruit will flip the script and yield a generous harvest. Just 30 minutes of time is usually all that's needed to direct the growth of a dwarf apple tree for another year of good fruit production. Researchers have found that regular pruning not only results in more fruit, but it also promotes sweeter, more flavor-rich fruit as sunlight reaches into the canopy, fully ripening the fruit. Use these 8 tips for pruning apple trees and you'll get your sweetest harvest yet.

