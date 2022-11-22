Read full article on original website
Related
DIY Photography
No, you don’t need 5 strobes to take a great portrait. Create beautiful cinematic lighting with just one light
Sometimes I watch movies or TV shows, and I miss important plot points because I’m trying to figure out how they did the lighting. I just find cinemagraphic lighting incredibly inspiring, and it’s always something I’d like to strive for in my stills photography. But looking at lighting diagrams, it always seems so complicated.
DIY Photography
MyHeritage built an AI Time Machine that turns you into amazing historical figures
Genealogy website MyHeritage has launched a brand new fun AI tool AI Time Machine which lets you try out looks from different historical eras. It’s as easy as uploading a variety of photographs, and the AI does the rest. The feature is based on the image generator model Stable...
DIY Photography
PSA: iCloud for Windows is sending your photos to strangers
Microsoft recently announced its iCloud for Windows app, which connects your iCloud to the Photos app on your PC. However, it seems to be leaking your photos, sending them to the computers of total strangers,. iCloud users have noticed a glitch while downloading and uploading their photos. They would end...
DIY Photography
Canon has killed off its legendary MP-E 65mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro lens
This is a day that many will mourn. While the Canon EF 100mm f/2.8 Macro is by far the more popular lens, the Canon MP-E 65mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro is certainly the more unique and more revered amongst many macro photographers. Offering up to 5x magnification, it certainly stood out amongst the others on the market – for any camera system. Well now, it appears that Canon has finally discontinued it, accordin to the Canon Japan website.
DIY Photography
TTArtisan 35mm f/0.95 is a $200 ultra-fast lens in six different mounts
TTArtisan has launched the 35mm f/0.95, a cheap, lightweight, ultra-fast lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. It comes in six different mounts, and if you’ve wanted to try out a fast lens like this, it could be a great choice because it’s the cheapest one there is. The TTArtisan...
DIY Photography
Square crop compositions – They’re not just for Instagram
It’s funny. These days, most people associate an image that’s cropped as a square as something that’s being done as a compromise for the benefit of social media – particularly Instagram. For the longest time, a square was the best format to use on Instagram because it’s all it would display, and it still is the most common crop today. On other social media, square became popular because it has the same dimensions whether the viewer holds their phone vertically or horizontally.
Comments / 0