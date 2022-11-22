ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Promote Ty Hennes to Assistant Coach

By Nick Horwat
 2 days ago

Ty Hennes is an important piece to the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff and is receiving a deserve promotion.

The Pittsburgh Penguins organization have always held their coaching and development staff in high regard and that continues with a promotion to Ty Hennes.

Formerly a skills and development coach, general manager Ron Hextall made it official that the Penguins promoted Hennes to assistant coach.

“Promoting Ty to an assistant coach was one of our top priorities heading into this season,” Hextall said. “Ty brings a unique skill to our coaching staff and has gradually been taking on more responsibility.”

In his previous role, Hennes worked with the Penguins during practices, skills sessions, and most notably rehabbing players coming back from injury.

Hennes has been with head coach Mike Sullivan and his staff behind the bench since the start of the 2019-20 season after joining the Penguins development staff in 2018.

Before joining the Penguins organization, Hennes worked as the skills development professional at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

The Penguins handed out contract extensions to a majority of their coaching staff this past offseason and the promotion to Hennes comes as a much deserved move.

Todd Reirden was also promoted to associate coach over the offseason.

The Penguins take pride in their coaching staff and Hennes has been an important piece ever since his arrival.

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

