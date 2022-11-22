ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WLFI.com

Court document in Delphi double homicide remains sealed

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Chaos surrounded the Carroll County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, with cameras posted on every corner and a line outside the front door to sit in on Richard Allen's court hearing. Allen is a suspect in the high profile Delphi double homicides. But details remain sparse...
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Six years pass since Flora arson kills four, no arrests

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A reward of up to $5,000 will be given to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the fire that killed 11 year-old Keyana Davis, 9 year-old Keyara Phillips, 7 year-old Kerriele McDonald, and 5 year-old Kionnie Welch in Flora on Nov. 21, 2016. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
FLORA, IN
WLFI.com

Thomas Miller Elementary School holds first Miller's Day Parade

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — You've heard of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this was the first year that Thomas Miller Elementary School held a Thanksgiving parade of their own. Miller students and staff marched down Fourth, Kossuth, Third, Fountain, and back for their Miller's Day Parade. Students also...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Casey's on Teal Road has gas for $3.85 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Police ramping up holiday travel patrol

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wednesday begins one of the busiest travel seasons of the year as loved ones reunite to give thanks. With many traveling by car, law enforcement is prepping for long patrols. Roads throughout the country are expecting an increased volume of traffic starting tomorrow through...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

November 22, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Moderate Long-Term Drought with Below to Well-Below Normal Soil, Groundwater & River/Stream/Pond Storage, But Some Rainfall Ahead...

Long-term drought continues over the area. We are in the top 5 driest May-November periods on record with only 12.85" rain since May 1. Soil moisture is below to well-below normal over much of the state:. Surface soil moisture anomalies are way below normal in the northern half of the...
LAFAYETTE, IN

