FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A reward of up to $5,000 will be given to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the fire that killed 11 year-old Keyana Davis, 9 year-old Keyara Phillips, 7 year-old Kerriele McDonald, and 5 year-old Kionnie Welch in Flora on Nov. 21, 2016. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

FLORA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO