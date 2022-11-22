Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says ‘hell yes’ to coaching Alabama in Iron Bowl after missing 2020 game with COVID-19
Nick Saban missed only one game in his illustrious coaching career. In 2020, college football had a COVID-shortened season. The University of Alabama won a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship that year, but the players did not have Coach Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 and watched the matchup from home. Steve Sarkisian, the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, acted as head coach in Saban’s place. Alabama dominated the Tigers, 42-13. He enjoyed watching the game from a different spot; however, the 71-year-old is excited to return to the field to coach this time. On Wednesday, he told reporters about his excitement.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: Is Lane Kiffin saga overshadowing even the Iron Bowl?
This is the Iron Bowl. It’s not your ordinary season finale. Heck, it’s not even your ordinary rivalry. Since 1893, it has defined the state of Alabama. Defined, and divided a population in the Deep South, where football is more a religion than a game. It’s Auburn vs....
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans believes Lane Kiffin at Auburn would intensify the Iron Bowl
Alabama football fans voted if Auburn hired Lane Kiffin the Iron Bowl would be intensified in a recent Twitter poll. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kiffin and Auburn. Kiffin recently fired fired back at a report stating he was heading to Auburn to be the next head football coach of the Tigers. 68.8 percent of fans voted it would add some intensity to the storied rivalry.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama vs. Auburn: Prediction and preview
For fans of Alabama and Auburn, the game of the year is almost here. The Iron Bowl is a 24/7/365 rivalry, and bragging rights for the next year are on the line Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) when the Crimson Tide and Tigers meet at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban announces several injured Crimson Tide starters practiced ahead of Iron Bowl
Alabama plays its final game of the regular season this Saturday at 3:30, taking on Auburn in one of the greatest rivalry games in college football – the Iron Bowl. The Tide are heavily favored against the Tigers, but holding on to all assumptions in a heated rivalry game such as this is probably not a bad idea. College football can be unexpected, after all.
Alabama Football used to be a Thanksgiving Staple: All Things CW
At various times in its history, Alabama played rivals like Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia and Vanderbilt on Thanksgiving Day.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama sees veteran defensive back announce his entry into the transfer portal
Only days after Nick Saban announced he was suspended, a second-year Alabama defensive back has announced his entry into the transfer portal. Khyree Jackson announced on social media that he’s going into his senior season and is not a graduate transfer. Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and...
tdalabamamag.com
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
southeasthoops.com
Michigan State vs. Alabama Prediction: Phil Knight Invitational Quarterfinals
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Michigan State vs. Alabama prediction for the November 24 matchup in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The Crimson Tide enter the tournament at 4-0 on the season and boast one of the nation’s top freshmen...
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn
It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
southeasthoops.com
Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
Alabama Football: Ignore opt-out noise and focus on the Transfer Portal
Alabama football fans are in an unfamiliar situation, fretting over what Crimson Tide players will or will not play in the bowl game. It is possible as soon as early next week opt-out decisions will be announced. There are strong opinions from fans about players opting out. They range from...
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
Opelika-Auburn News
Former 5-star Alabama RB Trey Sanders enters transfer portal
Trey Sanders, a former top recruit, is moving on from the Alabama football program. The running back from Port St. Joe, Fla., is entering the transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of On2com was the first to report. Sanders arrived as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 overall recruit in...
Alabama Shakes surprised a Tuscaloosa bar on Iron Bowl eve 10 years ago today
Remember when the Alabama Shakes blew the doors off of Egan’s bar on the Strip in Tuscaloosa at a not-so-secret secret show the night before Alabama blew the doors off of Auburn inside Bryant-Denny Stadium?. Well, that was 10 years ago today. A full decade since the bar advertised...
Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight. Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
MSU men's basketball to take on No. 18 Alabama in first game of Phil Knight Invitational
There are few days off for MSU men's hoops. Following a packed week starting off with the Champions Classic and wrapping up on Friday with the Gavitt Games, Michigan State will head to Portland, Oregon to face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday in the first game and quarterfinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans will play Friday and Sunday as well. They will play against either Connecticut or Oregon on Friday with their Sunday opponent dependent on the outcome of the tournament.Michigan State utilized this past week as a way to shut down skepticism surrounding its shortened rotation at hand...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Comments / 0