citywatchla.com
Votes are Tabulated. Did We Make the Right Choices?
Citizens all around America recently cast their votes for the candidates they were supporting to lead the country, state, and our City of the Angels in the years ahead. Sufficient votes have been counted in Los Angeles County to determine who will represent the coveted elected positions in the many public offices. Congratulations to Mayor elect Karen Bass and the host of other Los Angeles City winners. I also include the newest member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Lindsey Horvath who defeated Bob Hertzberg and will represent large portions of Los Angeles County including the San Fernando Valley.
lmu.edu
Survey of L.A. Voters Shows Great Expectations for New Mayor to Address Homelessness
LMU Professor Fernando Guerra joined KPCC-FM’s AirTalk to discuss findings from a Center for the Study of Los Angeles survey that clearly indicate voters expect L.A.’s next mayor to lead the fight against homelessness. Source: KPCC-FM The survey was also covered by the Los Angeles Times.
Report: Rick Caruso Spent $162 for Every Vote He Got in LA Mayoral Race
Billionaire developer Rick Caruso spent $162 for each vote he received in his Los Angeles mayoral campaign, according to Crosstown LA, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.
inglewoodtoday.com
Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President
Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
L.A. Council to explore third party homeless count, audit of previous counts
The City Council voted today to explore having a third party conduct a count of Los Angeles’ unhoused population, as well as conducting a multi-year audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s previous counts.
boulevardsentinel.com
Election 2022: Rocío Rivas wins local school board seat in a race with big implications for public education
Rocío Rivas, an expert in education policy, has won the Los Angeles Unified school board race to represent District 2, which includes Highland Park, Cypress Park and other communities in and near Northeast Los Angeles. Rivas’ victory signals a shift on the seven-member school board because it creates a...
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando Valley Couple Extradited from Montenegro to LA to Begin Sentence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his...
citypridemagazine.com
Compton Fraternity Leader Takes on National Leadership
Men from all walks of life are mandated to lead, educate and protect their communities. Ricky Lawrence Lewis is one of those men that has provided a model of how that is done. Close to 30 years ago, Ricky Lewis started the Omega Educational Foundation with his fraternity chapter in Compton, the Mighty Tau Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Today, Mr. Lewis leads that fraternity nationally.
Hilltop
Los Angeles Elects Karen Bass As Mayor, The First African American Woman To Hold The Title
Karen Bass – the U.S. Representative of California District 37– has now won the mayor’s election of Los Angeles, making her the first African American woman to hold the position, succeeding the 42 men who held office before her. “You’ve always been on the right side of...
wsfltv.com
Impact of antisemitism: How it affects Jewish people, and many others
LOS ANGELES, California — If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all. It's a lesson that is embedded in us as children that many think has dissolved. "Well we know that hatred breeds hatred. When you're in an environment in which there's a little bit of racism that's acceptable so a lot of racism will soon flourish," said Rabbi Sharon Brous.
foxla.com
Officials seeking public's help identifying patient at LA County hospital
LOS ANGELES - Hospital officials at LAC + USC Medical Center in the Boyle Heights area sought the public’s help with identifying a patient and are hoping his relatives come forward. A photo of the patient hospital officials sought the public's help with identifying on Nov. 23, 2022. (LAC...
eccunion.com
Third defendant extradited, arraigned for murder of El Camino student
The third defendant accused of murdering 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Hernandez was arraigned at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the killing of Hernandez, Weijia Peng fled to Turkey and for nearly two years he has been detained...
lmu.edu
Jesuit Cup Blends Experience and Debate to Shed Light on Complex Issues
Solutions to poverty and homeless, and the role of spirituality in civic debates, were the topics at hand for the recent St. Ignatius Dialogues and Jesuit Cup Tournament held at Loyola Marymount University. Debate teams from five universities gathered at LMU in October for the Communication Arts and Advocacy Program (CAAP) event, called “Standing in the Margins,” which merged a debate tournament with an in-person visit to the L.A. Mission.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee
Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach (1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores. Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar...
LAPD's Request for $119M Budget Increase Clears Police Commission
The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners supported an increase of $119 million for the LAPD's budget Tuesday for the 2023- 24 fiscal year, which would bring the total general fund budget for the department to $2 billion.
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division
The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
L.A. County D.A.'s Office Drops Charges Against Konnech
I blogged about the charges on Oct. 6 ("Sometimes the Conspiracy Theorists Might Have Something of a Point: The Konnech Controversy"), but on Nov. 9 the D.A.'s office dropped the charges:. In an abrupt reversal, Los Angeles County has dismissed charges against the chief executive of an election software company,...
