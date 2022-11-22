Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
ABC 15 News
MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane
GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Officials: Man admits to shooting strangers he believed were involved in ‘prior criminal activity’
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) — Police in Arizona arrested a 65-year-old man after they said he shot and killed a woman and injured her son in the parking lot of a store on Monday. Police said the suspect, Kenneth Montgomery, and the victims did not know each other. Around...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
KTAR.com
Widow of man killed by Mesa police in 2016 agrees to $8M settlement
PHOENIX – The widow of a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in a hotel hallway in 2016 has agreed to an $8 million settlement with the city. Laney Sweet had sued for $75 million in damages over the death of Daniel Shaver in 2017. The...
Famous feline at Chandler Home Depot avoids cat-astrophe during ER visit
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living in a Chandler Home Depot has been on a health roller-coaster recently, but is improving thanks to the help of an anonymous helper, according to sources close to the cat. The cat, known by many names such as Tom and 'Miss Kitty,'...
SignalsAZ
Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023
Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix city officials have unique solution for mounting bulk trash woes
As staffing shortages kept the City of Phoenix from keeping up with its bulk trash pick-up schedule in recent months, some residents found themselves looking at a mounting problem that has become an eyesore. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more on a new solution that city officials have come up with.
AZFamily
Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
Don't pass out food in the homeless encampment: City of Phoenix encourages 'healthy giving' to avoid waste
PHOENIX — This Thanksgiving there are hundreds of people across the city of Phoenix experiencing homelessness. The need is abundantly clear in the city’s largest encampment downtown, known as "The Zone." Donations are key, but it's not just about what people are donating. It's how people donate that...
ABC 15 News
Potential effects of a Kroger-Albertsons merge for Valley shoppers
MESA, AZ — Irene Shields of Mesa spends a lot of time looking for the best possible prices. "I research first and then I compare," she told ABC15. She and her mother scour grocery ads and look for coupons to make the deals even better. Safeway used to be...
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
12news.com
AZFamily
Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they are now looking for the biological father of 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose, who has been missing since Nov. 18. Peoria police have been searching for 30-year-old Brittany Roberts and Zachary after it was reported that Roberts took him after a supervised visit near 89th and Peoria Avenues. She didn’t have custody of the baby, investigators say.
PCSD: Pinal County murder suspect on the loose
Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 32-year-old man accused of killing a woman. According to PCSO, Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran from a house on foot by Padilla Road near Stanfield, Ariz.
scottsdale.org
Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes
For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
KTAR.com
Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
'She is our angel, our miracle': Flagstaff couple thankful after stranger donates kidney
PHOENIX — A Flagstaff family is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving the gift of life. A search for a kidney donor started with family and friends, but the call for help eventually went global. "Eventually got to the point where my kidneys were 12% functioning; they were that...
