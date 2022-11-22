ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane

GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023

Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix city officials have unique solution for mounting bulk trash woes

As staffing shortages kept the City of Phoenix from keeping up with its bulk trash pick-up schedule in recent months, some residents found themselves looking at a mounting problem that has become an eyesore. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more on a new solution that city officials have come up with.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they are now looking for the biological father of 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose, who has been missing since Nov. 18. Peoria police have been searching for 30-year-old Brittany Roberts and Zachary after it was reported that Roberts took him after a supervised visit near 89th and Peoria Avenues. She didn’t have custody of the baby, investigators say.
PEORIA, AZ
scottsdale.org

Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes

For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
PHOENIX, AZ

