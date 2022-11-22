Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU faces tough task but is in prime position to make CFP history
As BJ Ojulari chatted with reporters Tuesday evening in the LSU football team room, a reporter’s laptop streaming the College Football Playoff rankings showed the Tigers had jumped up one big rung on the playoff ladder to No. 5. Ojulari arched his eyebrows slightly at the news. “Oh, that’s...
NOLA.com
LSU football rooting guide: Which teams should Tigers fans root for in Week 13?
LSU has exceeded expectations — and then some — during Brian Kelly's first season. The Tigers (9-2) are already penciled in to play Georgia for the SEC Championship on Dec. 3 in Atlanta and sit at No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Thus, their sights...
NOLA.com
LSU women fail to break 100 points for first time, but still roll George Mason
Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double, but No. 12 LSU's streak of five consecutive 100-point games came to an end in an 80-52 win over George Mason at the Goombay Splash on Thursday in Bimini, Bahamas. The game was never in doubt...
Three Texas A&M Players to Watch Against LSU
The regular season finale against Texas A&M is vastly approaching, and as the Tigers continue putting the final touches on their game plan, they’ll need to limit the production from the Aggies’ star players in order to come away with a victory. Head Coach Brian Kelly has been...
andthevalleyshook.com
LSU Hops Into Top 5
LSU surprisingly held off Lincon Riley’s USC and was able to jump into the top 5 of the latest CFP rankings tonight, putting them in a position to control their own destiny. With LSU’s loss to Florida State continuing to look better and better, the playoff committee threw the Tigers a bone and gave them their first top 5 ranking since the 2019 season. The committee’s message looks clear: Take care of business against A&M, then go find a way to take down Georgia, and you’re in.
tigerrag.com
No. 12 LSU women look to broaden horizons away from home with two games in Goombay Splash
BIMINI, Bahamas – No. 12 LSU will play its first game away from home Thursday against George Mason and UAB in the Goombay Splash at Gateway Christian Academy. LSU (5-0) will face George Mason 1 p.m. CDT Thursday and with a win would face UAB Saturday at 1 p.m. The Tigers would face UAB at 1 p.m. on Friday with a first-game loss against George Mason.
NOLA.com
LSU basketball loses title game of Cayman Islands Classic in heartbreaking fashion
LSU’s trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic couldn’t have ended in a more bizarre fashion than it did Wednesday night. Matt McMahon’s team suffered its first loss of the season when LSU, which won its first two outings in the three-day event, fell to Kansas State 61-59 in the tournament’s championship game.
NOLA.com
Adam Miller, KJ Williams spark LSU win over Akron; Tigers to play K-State for tournament title
The LSU basketball team was trailing by a point and in need of a lift early in the second half of Tuesday's game against Akron in the Cayman Islands Classic. That’s when guard Adam Miller and forward KJ Williams took over the game. They combined for 16 points over...
theadvocate.com
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action
The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
WDSU
Louisiana man overcomes odds to win Olympic gold medal
NEW ORLEANS — Vernon Norwood was born and raised in New Orleans, but his family moved to Morgan City after hurricane Katrina, and he recalls a rough childhood. "Single mom three older brothers, dad wasn't much around. I was arrested many times. Obviously, I was sent away in juvenile detention center. Drugs, you know, not going to school, stealing, just juvenile delinquent things. The route that I was on my way to, it could have had me in jail or probably dead," said Norwood.
NBC Sports
2022 Bayou Classic: It’s Not Over Until It’s Over
The Bayou Classic is an annual football showdown between two powerhouse Louisiana HBCUs: Southern University in Baton Rouge and Grambling State University in Grambling. When the Classic first began, it started out as just a simple rivalry between the two schools. However, it quickly morphed into more than that: one of the highlights of the football calendar, a week-long celebration, and one of the largest African American gatherings in the United States.
brproud.com
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
WDSU
Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
NOLA.com
Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you
NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
The Thibodaux Massacre left 60 dead, 135 years later their story is being told
THIBODAUX, La. — Just 135 years ago, roughly 60 Black men and women were killed in what is now known as the Thibodaux Massacre. Only eight of their names were read at this year's memorial. The majority of them are lost to history after their bodies were buried in an unmarked, mass grave after the shooting.
Your First Look at Oxygen's Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge
For some, Baton Rouge is just the capital city of Louisiana. But for others, it's one of the darkest places in the country. The city's grim history is the subject of Oxygen's terrifying two-part...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
WAFB.com
Victim killed in Baker shooting identified
Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
Comments / 0