Baton Rouge, LA

LSUCountry

Three Texas A&M Players to Watch Against LSU

The regular season finale against Texas A&M is vastly approaching, and as the Tigers continue putting the final touches on their game plan, they’ll need to limit the production from the Aggies’ star players in order to come away with a victory. Head Coach Brian Kelly has been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
andthevalleyshook.com

LSU Hops Into Top 5

LSU surprisingly held off Lincon Riley’s USC and was able to jump into the top 5 of the latest CFP rankings tonight, putting them in a position to control their own destiny. With LSU’s loss to Florida State continuing to look better and better, the playoff committee threw the Tigers a bone and gave them their first top 5 ranking since the 2019 season. The committee’s message looks clear: Take care of business against A&M, then go find a way to take down Georgia, and you’re in.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action

The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana man overcomes odds to win Olympic gold medal

NEW ORLEANS — Vernon Norwood was born and raised in New Orleans, but his family moved to Morgan City after hurricane Katrina, and he recalls a rough childhood. "Single mom three older brothers, dad wasn't much around. I was arrested many times. Obviously, I was sent away in juvenile detention center. Drugs, you know, not going to school, stealing, just juvenile delinquent things. The route that I was on my way to, it could have had me in jail or probably dead," said Norwood.
MORGAN CITY, LA
NBC Sports

2022 Bayou Classic: It’s Not Over Until It’s Over

The Bayou Classic is an annual football showdown between two powerhouse Louisiana HBCUs: Southern University in Baton Rouge and Grambling State University in Grambling. When the Classic first began, it started out as just a simple rivalry between the two schools. However, it quickly morphed into more than that: one of the highlights of the football calendar, a week-long celebration, and one of the largest African American gatherings in the United States.
GRAMBLING, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories

NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WWL

Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEEL Radio

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Victim killed in Baker shooting identified

Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
GRAMERCY, LA

