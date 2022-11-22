ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs Sells Prescription Medications at a Huge Discount

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's new company, which publicly launched in January, is selling hundreds of generic, commonly used medications with absolutely massive cost cuts. And I mean massive. Perusing the price tags will make your jaw drop. The generic version of Actos -- prescribed for patients with diabetes and typically...
Portland Tribune

Providence shifts to crisis care at pediatric units

As RSV cases rise in infants and young children, health care provider announces crisis care standards at some sitesProvidence St. Vincent Medical Center says its pediatric intensive care unit, pediatric unit and neonatal intensive care unit are shifting to "crisis care standards" amid a surge in RSV cases among infants and young children. "Along with health systems across Oregon and nationwide, Providence is seeing a high number of babies and young children with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, requiring hospitalization," the health care organization announced Wednesday afternoon. "In order to maximize the number of pediatric patients we can care for,...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

CDC gives doctors more leeway in prescribing opioid painkillers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has softened its recommendations for doctors prescribing opioid painkillers, giving providers more flexibility in the way they prescribe the drugs to treat short- and long-term pain. The new guidance backs off from the agency's 2016 recommendations that encouraged doctors to avoid prescribing opioids...
Franklin County Free Press

Helping Drug Users Test Drugs for Fentanyl Presence

Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith and Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today praised Governor Tom Wolf​’s ​continued commitment to address the overdose crisis by signing into law ​legislation that will avoid opioid overdose deaths. This measure (House Bill 1393) amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972 to no longer define fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Health Care — Moderna says new vaccine effective

In another example of how some people have too much money, an auction bidder purchased an old pair of Steve Jobs’s Birkenstocks over the weekend. In health news, Moderna said its updated COVID vaccine gives a strong immune response against omicron subvariants. We’ll also look at an extension in the federal health emergency for the coronavirus.
GEORGIA STATE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January

New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
HIT Consultant

Nursing Facilities – A Medical Crisis in Need of a Prescription

Nursing facilities have evolved from rest homes to medical facilities over the last 20 years. Patients are sicker, older, have more medical comorbidities, and are frailer. They require more assistance with activities associated with daily living and have much greater rates of cognitive impairment. People over 85 are the most rapidly expanding demographic and the elderly segment of the American population is expected to double in 2030 from 2010. Even with a shift to providing higher-intensity care in people’s homes, the demand for nursing facility-level care is slated to double. Meanwhile, there are significant workforce challenges that prohibit nursing home patients from getting the medical care they need. Fortunately, telehealth can help fill these gaps.
AMA

Doctors to Congress: Stop Medicare pay cut and fix prior auth

Unless Congress acts soon, Medicare payment for physicians will be chopped by 8.5% and a golden opportunity to reform prior authorization—a major administrative burden for physician practices—may slip away. The AMA is urging physicians to contact their legislators and let them know this is unfair, unacceptable and unsustainable.
INDIANA STATE
Next Avenue

Transportation To Medical Appointments Can Be Tricky For Solo Agers

There are local organizations that offer rides, but research and planning may be required. When I had to reschedule my routine colonoscopy from March of this year to the next available date in July, I'd already had to reprogram it twice due to the pandemic and a change in my doctor's schedule. However, in March, it was because I didn't have someone I knew to sign me out when I left the hospital.
ARKANSAS STATE
NECN

Health Care Staffing Shortages May Be Here to Stay and We'll Need to Adapt, Baker Says

Staffing shortages in health care might be here to stay, and the industry needs to reimagine how it delivers care, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday morning. "There's this giant staffing problem running across the system, but that staffing problem is doing significant damage to the normal process by which the system works," Baker said at a Massachusetts Association of Health Plans conference at the Seaport Hotel. "People really need to think differently about how all the pieces of the system are organized."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AMA

Bipartisan House group seeks Medicare pay fixes. AMA delivers.

A physician-led, bipartisan group of members of Congress is seeking ideas on how to bring the “U.S. health care system into the 21st century,” and the AMA’s experts have provided a detailed action plan to help ensure older adults’ continued access to high-quality care. AMA Recovery...
INDIANA STATE
Luke Fitzpatrick

Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care

Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy