Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
How the Vanderbilt game will lead to an offseason decision for Vols head coach Josh Heupel
There is no silver lining when it comes to Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season-ending injury. Hooker suffered a torn ACL in Tennessee’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia last weekend. It’s an absolutely brutal end to Hooker’s brilliant career on Rocky Top. And it...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
The Fearless Prediction could not have been more wrong about Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. We take no solace in the fact that no one except maybe Frank Beamer (Shane’s dad, and a pretty darn good football coach) picked the Gamecocks to win by 25 points. But there’s...
Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot
Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Unbelievable stat puts Joe Milton III's arm talent into perspective
Joe Milton III will start in Tennessee’s season finale against Vanderbilt. The former Michigan quarterback started last season before an injury against Pitt gave Hendon Hooker the starting nod. We all know what happened after that. Hooker was one of the best stories in college football this year, but unfortunately saw his season cut short when he tore his ACL in last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina.
rockytopinsider.com
Opportunity Awaits Tennessee At Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball open play at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The three games in three days gives Tennessee an early season opportunity to add quality wins to its resume. The premier early season tournament also gives Tennessee a chance to get the poor taste...
Look: Steve Spurrier's Comment On Tennessee Is Going Viral
There was a massive upset in college football this past Saturday. Tennessee, who was ranked fifth in the country at the time, traveled to Columbia to take on South Carolina and got blown out, 63-38. It knocked the Vols out of the College Football Playoff discussion and it also gave...
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ team leaders comments on team chemistry after loss to South Carolina
There’s been a lot of talk this week about whether or not the Tennessee Vols have “locker room problems” after their shocking 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Starting linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t make the trip to Columbia amid rumors of an altercation between him and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker.
rockytopinsider.com
Vanderbilt Tickets Selling Well Ahead of Tennessee Showdown in Nashville
The Tennessee Volunteers are not strangers to playing in big time environments on the road this season. With sellout games against LSU, Georgia, and South Carolina under their belt, the Vols have been put to the test on the road. This is exactly how the final game of the regular...
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
WKRN
Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years
(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
matadornetwork.com
Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked
Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
Tennessee Tribune
Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
tennesseelookout.com
Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
247Sports
61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6