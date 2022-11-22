Joe Milton III will start in Tennessee’s season finale against Vanderbilt. The former Michigan quarterback started last season before an injury against Pitt gave Hendon Hooker the starting nod. We all know what happened after that. Hooker was one of the best stories in college football this year, but unfortunately saw his season cut short when he tore his ACL in last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO