Nashville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

The Fearless Prediction could not have been more wrong about Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. We take no solace in the fact that no one except maybe Frank Beamer (Shane’s dad, and a pretty darn good football coach) picked the Gamecocks to win by 25 points. But there’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Unbelievable stat puts Joe Milton III's arm talent into perspective

Joe Milton III will start in Tennessee’s season finale against Vanderbilt. The former Michigan quarterback started last season before an injury against Pitt gave Hendon Hooker the starting nod. We all know what happened after that. Hooker was one of the best stories in college football this year, but unfortunately saw his season cut short when he tore his ACL in last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Opportunity Awaits Tennessee At Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball open play at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The three games in three days gives Tennessee an early season opportunity to add quality wins to its resume. The premier early season tournament also gives Tennessee a chance to get the poor taste...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years

(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
MURFREESBORO, TN
matadornetwork.com

Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked

Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
NASHVILLE, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
