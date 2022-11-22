ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Everybody Agrees That Kyler Murray Doesn’t Have What It Takes

By Michael Lingard
 2 days ago
Photo: Christian Petersen

There seems to be an inordinate amount of focus on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray after last night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers considering he didn’t even play. The consensus appears to be that Murray is in over his head and doesn’t really understand what it takes to be a leader of men in the NFL. He lacks attention to detail, focus, and dedication to his craft that the Cardinals need him to possess in order to be successful.

Doug Gottlieb: “Everybody’s kind of saying the same thing, that Kyler Murray’s got a lot of talent but no attention to detail, not a great leader, and obviously not fully engaged in how much of a job it is.

seabee
1d ago

He got by with talent up through college but it doesn’t work in the nfl when a 6’6” defensive end can run you down. He needs to study and be able to read defenses. Going by the clause the cardinals tried to put in his contract, I don’t think that he does the mental preparation

Andy Garrett
1d ago

They put that clause in his contract for a reason. I would have told him if you don't like it, get the hell out. Now they are stuck with a loser who whines a lot!!!!

MAP55
14h ago

cry baby. no player should speak to his head coach the way he does and still be allowed on the team. obviously he believes his troubles are everyone else fault.

