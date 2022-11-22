Most Everybody Agrees That Kyler Murray Doesn’t Have What It Takes

Photo: Christian Petersen

There seems to be an inordinate amount of focus on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray after last night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers considering he didn’t even play. The consensus appears to be that Murray is in over his head and doesn’t really understand what it takes to be a leader of men in the NFL. He lacks attention to detail, focus, and dedication to his craft that the Cardinals need him to possess in order to be successful.

Doug Gottlieb: “Everybody’s kind of saying the same thing, that Kyler Murray’s got a lot of talent but no attention to detail, not a great leader, and obviously not fully engaged in how much of a job it is.