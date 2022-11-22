Read full article on original website
Family of man accused of threatening to set fire to Riverview hospital say mental health played role for his actions
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The family of a man who allegedly threatened to burn down a hospital is speaking out for the first time. Glenn Schaeffer, 56, is behind bars after investigators say he admitted he planned to set St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview on fire. Nurses inside of the...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
‘A great disappointment’: Hillsborough detention deputy charged with DUI, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County deputy has been suspended after being arrested for driving under the influence, according to officials.
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
REWARD: Plant City Police Detectives Seek Tips In Shooting Death Of 19-Year-Old
PLANT CITY, Fla. – Plant City Police Department detectives seek tips from the public in an early morning shooting. According to police, on November 19, 2022, the victim was outside his apartment building in the Madison Park Apartment complex on Village Park Road in Plant
Pasco Sheriff: 92-Year-Old Man Missing Out Of Zephyrhills Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Jennings Forman, 92, was found and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Jennings Forman, a missing/endangered 92-year-old. According to deputies, Forman is 5’9″ and around 170 lbs., with short gray hair, blue eyes, and
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
3 Dead In Spring Hill Double Murder-Suicide
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder-suicide that happened on Monday in Spring Hill. According to deputies, on Monday just before 5 p.m., a woman called 911 from 11071 Heathrow Avenue in Spring Hill and requested deputies respond to
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.
pasconewsonline.com
Two teens arrested in connection to several overnight car burglaries
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County deputies arrested two teenagers in connection to several car burglaries in Zephyrhills overnight. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, Deputies investigated a series of overnight car burglaries in the area of Charleston Club Apartments in Zephyrhills. a 15-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested in connection to the burglaries and deputies believe there could be additional victims. If you have any information or believe you may be a victim, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727.847.8102, option 7.
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Florida, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website. Three people are...
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
Florida family dispute over eviction leads to double murder suicide
Police in Florida say that a family dispute over an eviction led to three dead individuals in a crime that is believed to be a double murder followed by a suicide.
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation
LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
Armed Hillsborough man planned to set fire to local hospital, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man who planned to set fire to a local hospital in hopes of grabbing the FBI’s attention is behind bars Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted to the plan when they received a tip late Monday night that 56-year-old Glenn Schaeffer had […]
villages-news.com
Summerfield man nabbed on DUI charge after getting impatient at red light
A Summerfield man was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after getting impatient at a red light. Daniel Tyler Barber, 25, was driving a black Chevrolet pickup Monday night when he drove through a red light at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
iontb.com
Pinellas Deputies investigating an aggravated battery at the Silver Lake Mobile Home
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The call for service at the mobile home park, located at 4000 24th Street N, was in reference to an aggravated battery. Witnesses report that...
2 women, 1 man found dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said three people are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill on Monday.
rockninefourthree.com
Cops Shot an Arsonist in the Junk and “Changed the Looks of His Groin Forever”
Cops in Florida had to shoot a guy who had an AR-15 after he threw seven Molotov cocktails at a house on Sunday. He survived . . . but one shot hit him in the GROIN. And the sheriff was no-nonsense while describing the injury. Quote, “We’ve changed the looks of his groin forever.”
