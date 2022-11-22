ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

3 Dead In Spring Hill Double Murder-Suicide

SPRING HILL, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder-suicide that happened on Monday in Spring Hill. According to deputies, on Monday just before 5 p.m., a woman called 911 from 11071 Heathrow Avenue in Spring Hill and requested deputies respond to
SPRING HILL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Two teens arrested in connection to several overnight car burglaries

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County deputies arrested two teenagers in connection to several car burglaries in Zephyrhills overnight. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, Deputies investigated a series of overnight car burglaries in the area of Charleston Club Apartments in Zephyrhills. a 15-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested in connection to the burglaries and deputies believe there could be additional victims. If you have any information or believe you may be a victim, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727.847.8102, option 7.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation

LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
LARGO, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield man nabbed on DUI charge after getting impatient at red light

A Summerfield man was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after getting impatient at a red light. Daniel Tyler Barber, 25, was driving a black Chevrolet pickup Monday night when he drove through a red light at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy