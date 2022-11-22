Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
Turnto10.com
Light display with more than 400,000 to open Thursday at La Salette Shrine
(WJAR) — Are you looking for something to do after Thanksgiving dinner?. The massive light display at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette opens its light festival on Thursday. The annual display features more than 400,000 lights along the shrine’s large campus in Attleboro. Starting...
newportthisweek.com
Last Week in 02840
The Preservation Society of Newport County held a preview party on Nov. 18 for its third annual “Sparkling Lights” display. People began gathering around the Welcome Center shortly after dark. Board chairman Bill Lucey welcomed all to the “flipping of the switch” ceremony, and thanked Jim Donahue for his work overseeing the installation. Upon hearing the name of the landscape designer and horticulturist, a woman in the crowd exclaimed, “He is amazing! I love him!”
Turnto10.com
New Catholic high school to open in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Students can now apply to a new Catholic high school set to open in Warwick next fall. Bishop Thomas Tobin signed a decree approving the creation of Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope, found on Jefferson Boulevard. The Diocese of Providence announced Wednesday that...
Uprise RI
ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input
Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island organizations hold vigil for Colorado shooting victims
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A candlelight vigil honoring the victims of the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting was held Wednesday in Providence. Haus of Codec along with other non-profits and community members came together Wednesday night at Dexter Park to remember the lives lost in the weekend mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
Turnto10.com
RIC campus police get good news, CALEA accreditation
PROVIDENCE — Following a meticulous process, the Rhode Island College Campus Police Department earned its first Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies accreditation. The CALEA process is considered one of the top honors for police organizations. There are only twelve police departments in Rhode Island that have reached...
Providence opens first ‘green schoolyard’
One Providence elementary school now offers its students a "unique nature space."
Turnto10.com
Festival of Lights at Wawaloam Campground celebrates holiday season
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Festival of Lights display at Wawaloam Campground in Richmond is set to celebrate the holiday season. The drive-through holiday light show will open on Friday, with more than a mile of lights and music. The display is synched with holiday music that you can...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
GoLocalProv
School Committee Member in RI Says “Right-Wing is Fanning Flames of Transphobia”
North Kingstown School Committee member Jennifer Lima is blasting what she says is the "right-wing’s attempts to fan the flames of transphobia," after she said she has received hate mail following a social media post supporting transgendered students. In 2021, Lima had been the target of a failed recall...
Turnto10.com
Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
Turnto10.com
Bishop Richard Henning appointed successor to Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Richard Henning as coadjutor bishop of Providence, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence announced on Wednesday. Henning has the right of succession for the leadership position in Providence and will succeed Bishop Thomas Tobin. Henning will work with...
rinewstoday.com
Shame! Shame! Shame! Deadlines loom for state officials – and homeless.
The temperature this morning is 37 degrees. Tents line the sides and courtyard of the Smith Street entrance to the RI State House. “Hundreds” of others slept outside last night in Rhode Island. Did they need to? Some say no, help has been offered. Others say that’s not true, no one has offered anything.
2 dozen displaced by New Bedford fire
At least two dozen people were forced from their homes on Wednesday after a fire broke out in New Bedford.
Turnto10.com
Providence Board of Licenses says Cadillac Lounge can reopen, with conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Board of Licenses said Wednesday that Cadillac Lounge can reopen, but under certain conditions. The strip club has been shut down since the weekend, when a Fall River man was stabbed to death in an adjoining parking lot. The board said Cadillac Lounge...
Turnto10.com
Car found in Pawtucket river linked to Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police have recovered two vehicles and made an arrest in Wednesday night's home invasion that left one man hospitalized. Cranston police Chief Michael Winquist said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. "When we got...
reportertoday.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Seekonk School Officials
The Seekonk School Committee, Superintendent Rich Drolet, and Committee chair Kim Sluter are being sued by Luis Sousa, a parent of two students at Aitken Elementary School. The suit was filed October 20 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Sousa is being represented by attorney Marc Randazza, who has offices in Gloucester.
Turnto10.com
Fall River charter school employee accused of 'inappropriate communications'
(WJAR) — A staff member at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River was fired after allegedly "inappropriately communicating online" with someone they believed to be a high school student. In a letter to Atlantis Charter School families on Monday, Executive Director Robert Beatty notified families of the incident and...
Uprise RI
School Committee member Jennifer Lima responds to right-wing media inspired hate campaign
“Over the past forty-eight hours, my social media, email inbox, and phone have been flooded with dozens of hateful messages calling for my resignation from the North Kingstown School Committee. Fueled by articles released by Fox News and the Daily Mail, these messages are yet another example of the right-wing’s attempts to fan the flames of transphobia. Even worse, these articles were released on November 20th, the Transgender Day of Remembrance, and the day after the horrific shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQIA+ club in Colorado Springs, CO.
