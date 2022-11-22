Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
While many restaurant owners are closing up shop for Thanksgiving Day, others are keeping their doors open Thursday, serving special featured menu items. The Tap Room at the Hollander Hotel will be offering turkey dishes with traditional sides such as green beans, stuffing and cranberry sauce. Parties of six or more should make reservations for The Tap Room at 421 4th Ave. The special Thanksgiving service commences at noon.
nomadlawyer.org
Apollo Beach : Explore the Beautiful Beach With Your Friends
Buying a condo in Apollo Beach, Florida, is the best way to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Not only does it give you access to some of the best beaches in the state, but it also puts you within close distance of a lot of other great attractions.
Beach Beacon
Vacation rentals debate heats up in Indian Rocks Beach
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The line to speak at a Nov. 15 meeting on short-term rentals stretched from the front of the City Hall auditorium to the back and out the door, as hundreds showed up to vent on the hot-button subject. During the lead-up to the meeting, members...
stpetecatalyst.com
SunRunner debut ramps up St. Pete business activity
The launch of the SunRunner has introduced Tampa Bay residents to mass transit – a first for a region that heavily relies on cars – and is simultaneously generating more exposure for businesses. According to a report from the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, which debuted the SunRunner on...
stpetecatalyst.com
Shopapalooza embodies Small Business Saturday
Following Thanksgiving feasts, and sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, comes a more personal shopping holiday vital to small businesses and local economies – Small Business Saturday. St. Petersburg’s Shopapalooza, now in its 12th year, will highlight around 365 area small businesses and creators when it returns to...
businessobserverfl.com
High voltage: St. Petersburg contractor sees surge of success
Key takeaway: Power Design, a St. Petersburg contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other infrastructure for the multifamily housing sector, recently surpassed $1 billion in new contracts for 2022. Core challenge: Stubbornly high inflation and supply-chain problems, to no surprise, are obstacles. But client loyalty and the years-long...
findingfarina.com
A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal
Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
plantcityobserver.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction
Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
Beach Beacon
Largo discusses options for future of former golf course property
LARGO — In May, the City Commission approved the $600,000 purchase of the former Pinecrest Golf Course property just north of Taylor Lake Park. The goal was to turn the 21.4-acre site into a regional stormwater retention area that could aid private construction in the medical arts district to the north.
cltampa.com
Built by Sam Schooley, St. Pete's historic 'Spanish Castle' is now for sale
The "Spanish Castle," a historic home in Old Pasadena built by prolific 1920s-era builder Samuel V. Schooley is now on the market. Located at 7003 Park St. S, Schooley completed the home in either 1924 or 1925 as a spec house for the burgeoning Pasadena neighborhood, according to the Preserve the 'Burg.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
businessobserverfl.com
Property with Chick-fil-A about to open on it brings almost $3 million
An unnamed investor has paid nearly $3 million in a ground lease sale for a 1.35-acre outparcel in north Hillsborough County that will house a soon-to-open Chick-fil-A. The 1031 exchange investor, who is not being identified, bought the property for $2.73. The parcel is just a sliver of the 164-acre...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
The Brunchery Serving Breakfast & Lunch In Wesley Chapel & New Tampa!
Since opening the second local location (the other is on Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in New Tampa) of The Brunchery Breakfast & Lunch on S.R. 56 in March of this year, owner Alket (Al) Marku says he is thrilled with the way the Wesley Chapel community has already embraced the former long-time location of Wolf’s Den.
Allman Family Revival supertour rolls into Clearwater on Sunday
Drummer Alex Orbison (yes, Roy’s son), bluesman Larry McCray, and Americana duo River Kittens will all be present
Andy’s Frozen Custard Continues Growing In Tampa Bay, New Store Coming To Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The weather forecast for Clearwater next month is calling for below-zero temperatures….but only at Andy’s Frozen Custard! The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is set to open
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
stpetecatalyst.com
Your weekend arts forecast: It’s a holiday traffic jam
Roll over Tom Turkey, and tell Big Santa the news. Sure it’s only Thanksgiving weekend, but two holiday-season traditions are already back with us for 2022 – albeit with different names. Enchant, which opens Friday inside Tropicana Field (it being the off-season for baseball) has been coming to...
cltampa.com
20 legit Hillsborough County dive bars, and why you should get a drink at all of them
The local watering hole has long been a source of comfort for what ails you. There's just something about the sight of a neon sign that makes you want to shake it off and leave your worries at the door. You might be finishing off a bad week at work, dealing with a breakup, or just having “one of those days.” Regardless of why you’re there, you quickly feel a sense of welcome relief when you sink into a bar stool that helps you forget the world outside.
stpetecatalyst.com
Homepoint cuts more Clearwater workers
November 22, 2022 - Michigan-based Home Point Financial Corporation, which does business as Homepoint, is laying off an additional 10 employees at its Clearwater office. The news follows the company notifying the state it was permanently laying off 57 remote and in-person employees associated with its Clearwater office at 14255 49th St. North. The layoffs started Nov. 1. The jobs affected include underwriters, loan coordinators, specialists and directors, according to its notice submitted to the state. The employees do not have bumping rights. None of the employees are represented by a union.
