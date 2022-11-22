HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-5, 0-0 SWAC) men's basketball will continue to break in the brand new, State-of-the-Art, 6,000-seat Event Center as they take on UT-Southern (6-1, 3-0 MSC) in a Black Friday special on November 25. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. A&M comes in following an...

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO