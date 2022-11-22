Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever. On Tuesday night, he once again...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Acquiring Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose may not be playing much for the New York Knicks right now, but last season, he was a solid sixth man for the team. Though he is no longer the All-Star that he once was, Derrick Rose could definitely be a solid contributor for a number of teams when coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
Jazz Could Pull Off This Shocking Trade With Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been moving at a high rate of speed and plenty of teams have gotten off to surprising starts. Two of those teams are the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. Both teams were relatively written off before the start of the season, but everything has changed so far early in the year.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Yardbarker
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
DeMar DeRozan is by far the Chicago Bulls’ player who contributes the most to winning games
DeMar DeRozan needs Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to level up and help him carry the Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers
The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Labeled Trade Target for Chicago Bulls
The Phoenix Suns have long been in the hunt to send Jae Crowder packing for good after a tumultuous offseason between the two sides. Multiple insiders suggest a trade is imminent, and there's a sea of potential suitors to land Crowder's talents. Should the Chicago Bulls be included in that?...
Yardbarker
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?
The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Major Truth Bomb On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trying To Shoot Free Throws After The 76ers Game
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water recently after an incident at the end of his loss against the 76ers. Giannis was denied free-throw practice by the 76ers (specifically Montrezl Harrell) and was caught throwing a ladder down to the floor that was blocking the rim. The whole thing made Giannis look out of control at the time, but it was later revealed that Antetokounmpo was actually showing restraint.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Coby White Headline Clutch Win Over Bucks
10 observations: How Bulls notched signature win vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls opened this week on the heels of a dreadful four-game losing streak and facing a potentially season-defining stretch of schedule littered with elite opponents. Well, on Monday, they routed the league-best Boston...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk
Ja Morant is one of, if not the most exciting player to watch in the NBA, and while he is extremely talented, Morant's trash talk makes him must-watch television. While some might be put off by his antics, others love it and he is becoming one of the more polarizing players in the league.
This Bulls-Magic Trade Features Zach LaVine
All good things must come to an end. All NBA teams strive to contend for the NBA title. For that matter, all mediocre things must come to an end, too. Even all bad things must come to an end. All things must come to an end. That should be the saying.
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Lack of Energy and Defensive Resistance Doom Boston as Nine-Game Win Streak Ends
After a well-deserved weekend off, the Celtics saw their league-high nine-game win streak end in the Windy City. Defensively, Boston failed to provide much resistance as the Bulls produced 44 points in the paint. And at the other end, not making the extra pass or trying to apply the same pressure ...
Yardbarker
Cuffs The Legend Takes A Major Shot At The Phoenix Suns After Win Over Lakers
In the NBA's Pacific Division, the Phoenix Suns are hanging on to a narrow lead as the Kings, Clippers, and Warriors slowly make their way up the standings. At the bottom lies the lowly Los Angeles Lakers, who are just 5-11 with some major questions about their core. When the...
