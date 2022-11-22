ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Jazz Could Pull Off This Shocking Trade With Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season has been moving at a high rate of speed and plenty of teams have gotten off to surprising starts. Two of those teams are the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. Both teams were relatively written off before the start of the season, but everything has changed so far early in the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season

One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Labeled Trade Target for Chicago Bulls

The Phoenix Suns have long been in the hunt to send Jae Crowder packing for good after a tumultuous offseason between the two sides. Multiple insiders suggest a trade is imminent, and there's a sea of potential suitors to land Crowder's talents. Should the Chicago Bulls be included in that?...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Suns could reunite with unlikely player?

The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Drops Major Truth Bomb On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trying To Shoot Free Throws After The 76ers Game

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water recently after an incident at the end of his loss against the 76ers. Giannis was denied free-throw practice by the 76ers (specifically Montrezl Harrell) and was caught throwing a ladder down to the floor that was blocking the rim. The whole thing made Giannis look out of control at the time, but it was later revealed that Antetokounmpo was actually showing restraint.
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Coby White Headline Clutch Win Over Bucks

10 observations: How Bulls notched signature win vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls opened this week on the heels of a dreadful four-game losing streak and facing a potentially season-defining stretch of schedule littered with elite opponents. Well, on Monday, they routed the league-best Boston...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk

Ja Morant is one of, if not the most exciting player to watch in the NBA, and while he is extremely talented, Morant's trash talk makes him must-watch television. While some might be put off by his antics, others love it and he is becoming one of the more polarizing players in the league.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Magic Trade Features Zach LaVine

All good things must come to an end. All NBA teams strive to contend for the NBA title. For that matter, all mediocre things must come to an end, too. Even all bad things must come to an end. All things must come to an end. That should be the saying.

