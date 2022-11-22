Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Recruiting: Kansas City WR Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes
While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff are spending their holiday preparing for the final regular season game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes, of course, are set to take on the Cornhuskers inside Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday once again, this time looking for an eighth straight win over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Iowa
Tomorrow is the final game of the Husker football season. Even with all of the Kool-Aid I’ve chugged, I have to say that I am feeling some relief. This hasn’t been the easiest thing to write this season. Well, actually it hasn’t been easy the whole time I’ve...
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Iowa Hosts No. 21 Quakers on Saturday
Watch Live on B1G+ ($) Completes Notes (PDF) The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to host No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. (CT). • The Hawkeyes will also send wrestlers to the Cyclone Open on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Action begins at 9...
The Ticket Market: Nebraska at Iowa
On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: at Emerald Coast Classic
OPPONENT #25/24 Iowa (4-0) at Clemson (4-1) LOCATION Niceville, Florida (The Arena) No. 25/24 Iowa (4-0) will challenge Clemson (4-1) in the semifinals of the Emerald Classic on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at The Arena in Niceville, Florida. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast...
KTEN.com
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 9/8 Iowa vs. Oregon State
• Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure.
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
hawkeyesports.com
Former Head Coach Ted Wheeler Passes
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa track and field coach Ted Wheeler passed away on November 17 in Iowa City. He was 91. Wheeler was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and raised in LaFayette, Georgia, before moving to Illinois where his track and field career started. Wheeler joined...
hawkeyesports.com
2 Hawkeyes Compete at NWCA All-Star Classic
AUSTIN, Texas – Two University of Iowa wrestlers – Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi – competed at the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday night at the FloSports Event Center. Warner dropped an 8-6 sudden victory decision to Missouri’s Rocky Elam at 197 and Cassioppi fell to Penn...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa 2-sport athlete Brody Brecht talks about why he plays football
Brody Brecht is a rare athlete, playing both baseball and football collegiately. After redshirting the 2021 football season, Brecht got his first collegiate start as a pitcher for the baseball team in the 2022 B1G Tournament. Now with game experience for both Hawkeyes’ baseball and football, Brecht revealed which sport...
whstoday.com
The Turnaround of a Decade
Bright lights, brisk air, a loud stadium, and cheers from all around. Davenport West’s football team took in this experience during their game on Friday, October 28. The football players and cheerleaders headed up to Des Moines to play Dowling Catholic High School. After being 7-2 during their season,...
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
westerniowatoday.com
More Than 100 Dead Animals Found At Iowa Farm
(Oxford, IA) More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to rescue the surviving animals without adequate access to food or water. They’re asking for financial support to assist with the medical treatment of the survivors.
Radio Iowa
Dozens of sheep, goats, pigs being rescued from southeast Iowa property
Dozens of farm animals are being rescued from a property in southeast Iowa. “It’s an evolving situation quite frankly at this point,” said Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin. Three dozen adult pigs were brought to Colvin’s facility in central Iowa last night. Rescue teams are...
Comments / 0