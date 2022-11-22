Read full article on original website
Merchants Bank’s 34th Annual 10 Days of Giving Food Drive Commences
(KWNO)-Merchants Bank has started its 34th annual “10 Days of Giving” food drive, which will officially run from December 1st through the 10th. The annual event is set to continue benefiting the food shelf programs at Winona Volunteer Services (WVS). In its first 33 years, more than four million pounds of food were collected.
Rochester woman recognized for volunteer work with $1,000
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Home Federal Bank has awarded another $1,000 to someone who goes above and beyond in the communities they serve. Home Federal’s Crossroads Branch Manager Tyler Himle presented the money to Sue Stanek as she had lunch with friends at the Purple Goat. “At Home Federal,...
Winona Health Hospice Hosting “How to Make It through the Holidays”
(KWNO)-The holidays are often challenging, even more so after the loss of someone close, so knowing how to mitigate some of the ensuing hardships and emotional challenges is important to maintain mental health. Winona Health Hospice is inviting local residents who are trying to cope with grief this holiday season...
Gov. Walz fills vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday who will fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Jeremy Clinefelter, has been chosen and will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. Clinefelter will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County. “I am excited to appoint Jeremy...
City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
13 WSHS Students Earn Spot in the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica
(KWNO)-During a ceremony held this month at Winona Senior High School (WSHS) by student advisor Susan Larsen, 13 students were formally inducted into the Tertulia Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (Spanish Honor Society), part of the AATSP (American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese). The Spanish Honor...
Dan Ray Bunke
(KWNO)-Dan Ray Bunke, 75, of Winona, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Dan was born on May 31, 1947, in Winona, Minnesota, to Edgar “Ed” and Adeline (Ebert) Bunke. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and the welding program at Dunwoody Institute in the Twin Cities. Dan enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seabee for three tours in Antarctica, constructing McMurdo Base there. He returned home to join and eventually head the family service station business, Bunke’s Service Inc. (APCO stations). When they discontinued fuel sales, he continued to operate a radiator repair service.
Chatfield welcomes three new teachers
Chatfield Schools welcomes three new teachers this year. Todd Johnson, as Chatfield’s new business teacher, teaches Economics, Business Communication, Career Planning and Introduction to Business. In addition to that, he is a member of the Career Readiness Team that discusses issues surrounding helping students get ready for career or college, depending on their choice.
This Week in Winona: Nov. 22-27, 2022
Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Trivia Tuesdays Wellington’s Pub & Grill. Wednesday, November 23. 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm Beer Bingo Island City...
Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Pha Xiong reported on Nov. 12 that items were taken from his vehicle while he was hunting in Welch. The theft occurred between 4:30 and 10:30 a.m. Items stolen included a set of keys, three trail cameras, a handgun and tools. The vehicle was locked but no forced entry was found (value: $610).
Former Durand Fire Chief remembered
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -The Durand community is honoring the life and legacy of its former fire chief. Larry “Pit” Plumer led the department for more than three decades. “Pit was a lifelong member of the Durand Fire Department,” said Jamey King, the current fire chief for the Durand Fire Department. “He had 56 years of service. 32 years of those were chief.....He helped found the ambulance and get that started. He was the ambulance director for many years.”
Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, Minnesota metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, MN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
Kwik Trip President, CEO Don Zietlow retiring, son to take his place
Don Zietlow served as president and CEO for 22 years and 52 years total with the company.
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
La Crosse homeowners can expect heating bills to rise by 23%
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — This winter, home heating bills may be painful. According to Xcel Energy, Coulee Region homeowners can expect bills to rise by 23%. “Typically call the winter heating season the months of November through March,” Xcel Energy representative Chris Ouellette, said. “You’re looking at probably about $200 more a month this year than last year.” Ouellette says...
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
Photos: Cozy home for sale in Red Wing
This cozy home in Red Wing is filled with charm. The front porch has recently been updated, making it the perfect place to enjoy three of the four seasons. Inside there is a good size living room, dining room and kitchen on the main floor. The main floor has a few updates including canned lighting in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen and fresh paint.
RFD responds to fire at Ramada Inn on S. Broadway Wednesday night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester on Wednesday evening. RFD said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they encountered thick smoke on the 5th floor and a fire sprinkler system that was activated.
