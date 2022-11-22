PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Police in Portsmouth, Ohio, said a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of two other men is considered armed and dangerous. Anthony L. “LA” Kearns, 25, of Scioto County, is wanted in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that left two men dead in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street, just outside of Frank & Steins Lounge, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO