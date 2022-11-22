Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Police: Man wanted in connection with Portsmouth shooting considered armed and dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Police in Portsmouth, Ohio, said a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of two other men is considered armed and dangerous. Anthony L. “LA” Kearns, 25, of Scioto County, is wanted in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that left two men dead in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street, just outside of Frank & Steins Lounge, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.
Grand Jury returns 29 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
wchstv.com
Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Scioto County, Ohio, troopers said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth was struck by a pickup truck after he walked into the roadway along U.S. 23, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
West Virginia man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff's deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.
WSAZ
Three people arrested in Kentucky drug bust
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking. GCSO says they stopped a car on Main Street in Greenup, and the driver, Sarah James, 42, of Hood Run Road in Greenup, Kentucky, had a suspended license. An occupant of the vehicle, Carl James McKinney, of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police seize guns and drugs in Pike Co.
WAVERLY, Ohio — Drugs and guns were seized following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, officers were called to the Ameristay Hotel on the evening of November 17, 2022, on reports of two people in a white automobile using drugs. After arriving on the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
WSAZ
wchstv.com
Death penalty off the table for George Wagner if convicted in the Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The prosecution has officially lifted the death penalty from the sentencing options George Wagner would face if he's convicted for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Jake Wagner agreed to confess if the death penalty was removed as a possible penalty for all four...
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping after allegedly forcing woman into vehicle at shopping center
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
wchstv.com
Former Jackson County, W.Va., postal worker pleads guilty to knowingly delaying mail
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker pleaded guilty Monday to purposely delaying the delivery of mail while working as a clerk in Jackson County, West Virginia. Earnestine White, 48, of Evans, pleaded guilty to delay or destruction of mail while working at the post...
lootpress.com
Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 25, 2021, Lockhart sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her Huntington residence.
WSAZ
WSAZ
Woman who captures alleged kidnapping on camera speaks out
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is something you always expect at the Merritts Creek interchange off Interstate 64 in Barboursville, but for Jazzlyn Harrison’s drive Monday, she encountered something she never expected. Harrison witnessed a kidnapping in the middle of a busy intersection. “We saw the two cars...
West Virginia work truck had a Black statue with a rope around neck
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
whbc.com
Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End
WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
Ironton Tribune
Pair facing drug charges
A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
wymt.com
Lawrence County man charged with child exploitation following investigation
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Lawrence County was arrested Monday and charged with a child sexual exploitation offense. 45-year-old Saul E. Carcamo was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation was opened after detectives with Kentucky State Police discovered him uploading pictures of child exploitation online.
