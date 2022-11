Everything is in play for USC as it prepares to face Notre Dame. The Trojans are still alive in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. They can win the Pac-12 championship next week in Las Vegas. They are playing for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl. They are playing to win 11 games in a season and give themselves a chance to win 12 next Friday night, December 2. Caleb Williams is playing for the Heisman Trophy in addition to his many team-centered goals.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO