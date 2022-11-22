Read full article on original website
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
sungazette.news
Three players win W-L football team awards
Senior two-way starting lineman Elijah Hughes was chosen as the Washington-Liberty Generals’ Most Valuable Player for the third straight season at the high-school football team’s recent postseason banquet. Hughes was also chosen as the Liberty District’s Defensive Player of the Year this past season. His play helped W-L...
sungazette.news
Potomac School tennis teams second in state
After winning that state championship in 2019, the Potomac School Panthers have been stuck on second the past two seasons. This fall, the No. 2-seeded girls high-school tennis team finished runner-up for the second year in a row to top-seed, undefeated and defending champion Collegiate of Richmond, 5-2, in the championship match of the Division I private-school state tournament.
sungazette.news
Madison wins third straight region football title
Whether prevailing by scores that are close or lopsided, the Madison Warhawks for three straight seasons now have won region-tournament championship games. On Nov. 26, top-seed and host Madison (10-3) won its 10th straight game by defeating the second-seeded Centreville Wildcats (10-3), 22-7, in the 6D Northern Region high-school football final played in Vienna. The region title was Madison’s third in a row and fifth in program history.
sungazette.news
W-L announces latest Hall of Fame selections
Washington-Liberty High School recently announed its athletic Hall of Fame class for 2023. The six new members are former W-L baseball and golf coach Doug Grove (Class of 1981), Larkin “Steve” Hobbs (Class of 1961), Stephen Schmitt (Class of 1977), Michael Slade (Class of 1967), Tony Stanley (Class of 1996) and Bill Wykoff (Class of 1980).
sungazette.news
Madison hosts Centreville in region football final
The best way to describe the upcoming football playoff game between the host Madison Warhawks and Centreville Wildcats is it will be a 50-50 contest. Flip a coin. The high-school teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in Vienna in the 6D North Region-tournament championship game, a rematch of last season’s final, won in a blowout by the Warhawks.
sungazette.news
APS students win accolades for musical prowess
Henry Price, a student at Washington-Liberty High School, has been named to the All-Virginia Jazz Ensemble in the trombone section, and performed at the Virginia Music Educators’ state convention in Richmond on Nov. 17. In addition, Josephine Hoey of Wakefield High School (first violin); Solange Gallina of Washingon-Liberty High...
sungazette.news
4 inducted into Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame
Four prominent Virginians were inducted Nov. 12 as members of the Class of 2022 of the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame. The induction dinner and ceremony was conducted by the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society and hosted by Shannon Airport owner and president Luke Curtas on the Shannon Airport campus in Fredericksburg.
sungazette.news
MPA prepares to open winter exhibitions
McLean Project for the Arts will open its winter exhibitions on Dec. 9, with an opening reception that evening from 7 to 9 p.m. “In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works” will feature works from YungKyoung Cho, Linda Colsh, Michael Gessner, Sookkyung Park and Kristina Penhoet in the Emerson Gallery.
sungazette.news
Royal visit helps inaugurate Westwood’s ‘court tennis’ effort
Court tennis is known as the “sport of kings,” so it was fitting that Westwood Country Club’s gala for its new court-tennis facility in early November featured a guest appearance by British royalty. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, visited the Vienna club Nov. 4 and...
sungazette.news
Symphony, ballet organizations teaming up on ‘Nutcracker’
The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra and Fairfax Ballet Company are teaming up to present their sixth collaborative production of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 17-18 at 4 p.m. each day at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts. More than 50 dancers and students ranging in age from 7...
sungazette.news
Holiday nostalgia on tap at Alden Theatre
The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center will present “The Joyfully Jolly Jamboree” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at the center. The production, presented by puppeteer Joshua Holden, aims to re-create the feel of a classic 1950s television holiday special, with 11 original songs, handcrafted puppets, video projections and more.
sungazette.news
Arlington NAACP taps leadership for 2023
The Arlington branch of the NAACP has announced officers for 2023, based on election results reported Nov. 26. Michael Hemminger will succeed Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr. as president. James Younger will serve as first vice president, Bryan Coleman as second vice president and Lorelle Langhorne as third vice president.
sungazette.news
MCC to host 40th annual arts, crafts festival
The McLean Community Center will hold its 40th annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival the weekend of Dec. 2-4 at the center. “This fun and festive community event includes every price point and is sure to inspire community cheer,” said Catherine Nesbitt, special-events coordinator for the center. “Esteemed jurors...
sungazette.news
Arlington County Board makes commission appointments
Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:. Nancy Anderson was reappointed to the Civil Service Commission. Frederick Gibbs was appointed to the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. Xenia Ruiz was reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women. Lucy Bowen and...
sungazette.news
Weichert office doing its part to keep Route 123 clean
Members of the McLean office of Weichert, Realtors, recently picked up litter along a stretch of Route 123 in the fifth year of Weichert’s local participation in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway program. “The Adopt-a-Highway program offers a great opportunity for us to give back to the...
sungazette.news
Public-media group, county ink deal on Shirlington-area space
Arlington County Board members have approved a partnership that will allow the non-profit Arlington Independent Media (AIM) to expand its footprint in the community by using space at a county-owned facility at 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive. “Team AIM is excited to bring community media to South Arlington, we...
sungazette.news
Police: Pair of robbers get away with cash drawer
On Nov. 19 at 3:10 a.m., two individuals entered a business in the 5700 block of Langston Boulevard, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the employee, Arlington police said. The suspects stole a cash drawer and fled the scene on foot. The suspects are described as males of unknown...
sungazette.news
Police: Loss-prevention officer detains alleged thief
On Nov. 22 at 3:39 p.m., a man entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, allegedly concealed merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, Arlington police said. The suspect was confronted by loss-prevention officers, during which he attempted to push past them, police said. A brief...
sungazette.news
Police: Robber strikes victim on way out the door
On Dec. 19 at 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Crystal Drive for a report of a robbery by force, Arlington police said. According to police, two men entered the business and removed a cash drawer. When an employee confronted them, a struggle ensued and the suspects struck the victim before fleeing on foot with the cash drawer.
