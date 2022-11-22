ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events

AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX — Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? There are plenty of metro Phoenix restaurants that can do it for you. From sit-down options to taking the traditional feast to go, there are a number of options with various price tags. Hours vary by location, so make sure...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Arizona Holiday Events 2022

From time-honored traditions to inaugural celebrations, check out the most festive holiday events in Arizona, where all is merry and bright. Now through Dec. 24: Santa Experiences at Scottsdale Fashion Square. From a series of special Santa experiences and family-friendly events–many of which raise funds for local nonprofits–there’s plenty to...
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes

For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona Auto Show returns to Phoenix Convention Center

After a two-year hiatus, the Arizona International Auto Show returns to the Phoenix Convention Center for the holiday weekend. Hundreds of new cars, trucks and crossover SUVs will be unlocked and open for visitors to explore without sales pressure. The show offers a chance for people to learn about the latest technologies and experience all electric vehicles by taking outdoor test drives.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views

14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
PHOENIX, AZ
daytrippen.com

Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona

Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Five Reasons to See Immersive King Tut in Scottsdale

By now, you've probably seen one of the immersive art-themed shows that hold court at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale. Immersive Van Gogh, which seems at this point to be the space's show-in-residence, opened in summer 2021. Since then, Immersive Klimt and Immersive Monet & the Impressionists have come and gone.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
themesatribune.com

East Valley, Scottsdale teams ready for the Open Division

It’s been widely regarded by national media outlet MaxPreps as one of the top football postseason tournaments in the county. Arizona’s Open Division has had its critics in the past, especially those who believe it may no longer be needed with some of the top programs in the state all at the 6A level. But it’s remained intact, and the Arizona Interscholastic Association has said it will continue to be.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: A Phoenix Family Massacre

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On November 16th 2022, the Hudgens family of five was found dead inside their Phoenix home. Wife Marla Hudgens, her 3-year-old son Christopher, and her 6-month-old twin girls Faye and Gwen were all found with trauma on their bodies, and her husband Jasen Hudgens was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police believe Jasen killed his family before taking his own life. Time may have been ticking down to the house exploding, because first responders found a disconnected gas line in the home with propane tanks on the property. The Hudgens family seemingly had everything going for them: Beautiful kids, successful careers, and a lot of community involvement. The question is: What went wrong?
PHOENIX, AZ

