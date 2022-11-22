Read full article on original website
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 16,...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
KTAR.com
Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX — Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? There are plenty of metro Phoenix restaurants that can do it for you. From sit-down options to taking the traditional feast to go, there are a number of options with various price tags. Hours vary by location, so make sure...
fabulousarizona.com
Arizona Holiday Events 2022
From time-honored traditions to inaugural celebrations, check out the most festive holiday events in Arizona, where all is merry and bright. Now through Dec. 24: Santa Experiences at Scottsdale Fashion Square. From a series of special Santa experiences and family-friendly events–many of which raise funds for local nonprofits–there’s plenty to...
scottsdale.org
Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes
For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
kjzz.org
Arizona Auto Show returns to Phoenix Convention Center
After a two-year hiatus, the Arizona International Auto Show returns to the Phoenix Convention Center for the holiday weekend. Hundreds of new cars, trucks and crossover SUVs will be unlocked and open for visitors to explore without sales pressure. The show offers a chance for people to learn about the latest technologies and experience all electric vehicles by taking outdoor test drives.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
daytrippen.com
Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona
Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
Phoenix New Times
Five Reasons to See Immersive King Tut in Scottsdale
By now, you've probably seen one of the immersive art-themed shows that hold court at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale. Immersive Van Gogh, which seems at this point to be the space's show-in-residence, opened in summer 2021. Since then, Immersive Klimt and Immersive Monet & the Impressionists have come and gone.
Golf.com
‘It’s very simple’: 1 bad habit recreational golfers need to kick to shoot lower scores
Last week at GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers Summit at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., a few of us staffers spent entire days asking the game’s best minds for driving tips, putting fixes, mental cues and more. The goal through it all is to make you, the weekend...
'She is our angel, our miracle': Flagstaff couple thankful after stranger donates kidney
PHOENIX — A Flagstaff family is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving the gift of life. A search for a kidney donor started with family and friends, but the call for help eventually went global. "Eventually got to the point where my kidneys were 12% functioning; they were that...
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
AZFamily
$6.9 million “The Pick” jackpot ticket sold at Scottsdale Fry’s
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! One lucky player in the Valley just scored millions in The Pick lottery. The winning numbers were 5, 14, 17, 20, 27, 43. The Arizona Lottery says the ticket for a $6.9 million jackpot was sold at a...
themesatribune.com
East Valley, Scottsdale teams ready for the Open Division
It’s been widely regarded by national media outlet MaxPreps as one of the top football postseason tournaments in the county. Arizona’s Open Division has had its critics in the past, especially those who believe it may no longer be needed with some of the top programs in the state all at the 6A level. But it’s remained intact, and the Arizona Interscholastic Association has said it will continue to be.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollars
This week the Phoenix-based nonprofit, Read Better Be Better (RBBB) was awarded a $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation for its afterschool reading comprehension program. It was the latest in a long list of donations from one of Phoenix's most generous people.
Couple from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Shelley and Michael Pelky from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on ABC’s 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.’ The Valley couple will be featured on the December 5th episode.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: A Phoenix Family Massacre
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On November 16th 2022, the Hudgens family of five was found dead inside their Phoenix home. Wife Marla Hudgens, her 3-year-old son Christopher, and her 6-month-old twin girls Faye and Gwen were all found with trauma on their bodies, and her husband Jasen Hudgens was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police believe Jasen killed his family before taking his own life. Time may have been ticking down to the house exploding, because first responders found a disconnected gas line in the home with propane tanks on the property. The Hudgens family seemingly had everything going for them: Beautiful kids, successful careers, and a lot of community involvement. The question is: What went wrong?
