SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association is bringing the sport to Salem before the end of this year. The Salem Mayhem will be one of the nine teams in the league, and will play at the Salem Civic Center. Through this new venture, the association plans to highlight the best parts of the game by showcasing the athleticism of collegiate lacrosse players through championing fast-paced action.

SALEM, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO