A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Heritage ready to correct mistakes in rematch with LCA
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Any time you’re practicing during the week of Thanksgiving, it’s considered an honor and a privilege. It’s become a tradition for Heritage and Liberty Christian Academy--the two teams that will battle for the VHSL Region 3C Championship on Saturday. The two Seminole District...
WDBJ7.com
Phil Owenby, Andrew Green inducted into Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two new members have been inducted into the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame. Phil Owenby and Andrew Green received the honors Tuesday evening. Owenby is a Charlottesville native who played on the golf team at North Carolina State University, and began his long career as a professional in 1976 at clubs all over.
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: E.C. Glass’ George White
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — E.C. Glass football is enjoying another strong campaign under head coach Jeff Woody. The Hilltoppers have just one loss this fall and are getting ready to play Salem for the Region 4D championship this weekend. At the center of the Glass offense is a senior...
WDBJ7.com
Kids participate in Fun Run inside Danville’s Otterbots stadium
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots partnered with Danville Public Schools to host a Children’s Fun Run Thursday morning. Before the adults’ Turkey Trot 5K race began, kids had a race of their own. Kids 12 and under got to take a lap around the warning track...
Franklin News Post
Atchue claims fourth state title, first in cross country
LEESBURG—Franklin County senior Nathan Atchue captured the top individual prize in Class 6 in his final prep cross country race—a state championship—Saturday. Atchue crossed the finish line of the 5K race in 15:43: three seconds faster than Isaac Garcia of South County, who came in second in 15:46.
abc17news.com
Mizzou women’s hoops takes first loss of the season against No. 11 Virginia Tech
NASSAU, BAHAMAS (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team fell to No. 11 Virginia Tech 73-57 in the Baha Mar Championships for the team's first loss of the season. The Tigers led at the half, but VT went on a run in the third quarter outscoring Mizzou 23-9 in the third quarter.
WSLS
Pereira talks challenges, success in return to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – “It’s hard at first but just know it will pay off in the end.”. Daniel Pereira moved from his home country of Venezuela to Roanoke back in 2015. He recalls that it wasn’t the smoothest transition. “I knew no English when I got...
techlunchpail.com
Three Early FCS Transfer Portal Targets to Know for Virginia Tech (11/23/22)
While the FBS transfer portal window is still almost two weeks away from opening, the FCS transfer portal window has opened with loads of standout players at that level ready to make the jump up. That includes several players who the Virginia Tech Hokies are interested in, two of whom have already reported VT offers.
Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game
The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th. The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players. Both the ACC and Virginia decided on Read more... The post Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech, Penn State Currently Favorites for 2024 Three-Star WR Lamar Booker Jr
Three-star WR Lamar Booker Jr out of Richmond's Varina HS is one of the top in-state offensive players in the 2024 class with the Hokies off to a strong start in his recruitment as he shared with us. "VT and PSU are my 2 favorites currently," Booker said. Booker had...
WDBJ7.com
Professional indoor lacrosse league coming to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association is bringing the sport to Salem before the end of this year. The Salem Mayhem will be one of the nine teams in the league, and will play at the Salem Civic Center. Through this new venture, the association plans to highlight the best parts of the game by showcasing the athleticism of collegiate lacrosse players through championing fast-paced action.
wfxrtv.com
Along the race route: Texas Tavern
WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson stops in to Texas Tavern along the race route for Foodie Thursday!. WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson stops in to Texas Tavern along the race route for Foodie Thursday!. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO...
cardinalnews.org
Jimmy Fortune to play in Clifton Forge; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former Statler Brother Jimmy Fortune to play at Historic Masonic Theatre. Jimmy Fortune performs at The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and...
wfxrtv.com
Being blessed by blessing others
Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
WSLS
Salem marching band, James River senior to perform in Thanksgiving parades across the country
SALEM, Va. – When you’re watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade, you might spot some local high school bands and performers. In the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade, James River High School senior, Macy Williams, will be playing the alto saxophone with the Great American Marching Band.
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
WDBJ7.com
Work out on the go with no equipment needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Traveling over the holidays? Don’t have your gym equipment handy?. We head over to Ferguson Fitness and talk with local trainer Johanna Ferguson about how to get a really good workout without using any equipment. These easy moves will get your heart rate up and...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
