Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
‘Holiday Pops’ Concert Happening Nov. 29 In Warsaw
WARSAW — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Regional Holiday Pops concert will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center auditorium. This performance of classic holiday hits is conducted by Caleb Young, guest conductor for engagement, with featured vocalist Stephanie Carlson and the Warsaw Community High School Select Chorale Members. This concert is made possible through the financial support of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Ruoff Mortgage.
inkfreenews.com
Susie McEntire Christmas Concert Set For Dec. 17
WARSAW — Singer Susie McEntire is set once again to entertain the Warsaw community and help bring the Christmas spirit to town. Her free concert is set for 7 p.m. at Lakeview Middle School, 848 E. Smith St., Warsaw, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked again to bring new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Presented To Dr. William Katip
WARSAW – The Salvation Army Advisory Board has presented the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Award to Dr. William “Bill” Katip, sixth President of Grace College and Seminary. Katip was named the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero for his exemplary leadership and modeling service to others in...
inkfreenews.com
Joy Renier — UPDATED
Joy A. Renier, 91, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. She was born March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008. Joy lived most of her...
inkfreenews.com
Roberta Fay Graves — UPDATED
Roberta Fay Graves, 92, Columbia City, died at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born May 3, 1930. Survivors include her son William Calhoon, Columbia City; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brother Jack Jerraid, Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by...
inkfreenews.com
Laura Jean Huff
Laura Jean Huff, 52, Noble County, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 31, 1970. She is survived by four children, Megan (Aaron) Berkes-Myers, Indianapolis, Alexandra Berkes, Elkhart, Lucas Berkes, Albion and Hunter (fiancé Michelle) Berkes, New Paris; six grandchildren; and siblings, Debbie Murray, Tracy Thieme, Thomas Goggans, Robin Urso, Pamela Howard, Ruby Shepherd, Clinton Goggans and Rachel Hile.
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Hazel — UPDATED
Ruth Ann Hazel, 80, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. She was born Oct. 30, 1942. She married Dennis M. Hazel on May 31, 1995; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Mitch Feldman, Tracy (Ron Pease) Feldman and Tina...
inkfreenews.com
Shirley Ann Williams
Shirley Ann Williams, 85, North Manchester, died peacefully Nov. 22, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. The daughter of the late Arlo Severence and Martha (Moog) Bowers, Shirley was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Bryan, Ohio. Two years after graduating from New Haven High School in 1955, Shirley married...
inkfreenews.com
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. He was born July 20, 1965. He is survived by six children, Zach Frantz, New York, Dana Heath, Virginia, Ashley Shepherd, Warsaw, Nikole (Ryan) McCarthy, South Bend, Britny Melton, Mishawaka and Kyleigh Melton, Mishawaka; brother, Nick (Amy) Melton, Warsaw; father, David Melton Sr., Warsaw; and 15 grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Robert ‘Bob’ Gale Benson — UPDATED
Robert “Bob” Gale Benson, 59, Plymouth, died at 2:23 p.m. Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence in Plymouth. He was born Nov. 28, 1962. On Sept. 1, 1989, he married Tami Young; they later divorced. Robert is survived by his mother, Carol (Berger) Benson, Plymouth; children, Celia Rosales,...
inkfreenews.com
Salvation Army Holds Its Annual Bell Ringing Drawing
WARSAW — The Salvation Army recently held its annual Bell Ringing Drawing at the Kosciusko County Foundation. The Kosciusko County Shrine, Warsaw Breakfast Optimist, Warsaw Rotary Club, Lake City Lions Club and the Warsaw Kiwanis Club participated in the drawing. These clubs have rung bells on the Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas for many years.
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Town Council Hears About Grant For A Trail
The North Webster Town Council heard about a grant for a new proposed trail at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22. A trail study, paid for by the town, was performed in 2020 from the North Webster town limits north to Wawasee Middle School. Now the town can get...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
inkfreenews.com
Holiday Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 3
WARSAW — The staff of Titus Funeral Home is preparing for their seventh annual Holiday Remembrance Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Titus Funeral Home in Warsaw or at 2 p.m. at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. Held by the funeral home on the first Saturday...
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Town Marshal Vies For County Coroner
WARSAW – Republicans will have at least three candidates to choose from when they select a new coroner for Kosciusko County. Silver Lake Town Marshal Jason McGlennen has filed his intentions to run in the Republican caucus needed to fill the vacancy after Coroner Tony Ciriello was elected to Kosciusko County Council on Nov. 8.
inkfreenews.com
Ivan Carl Good
Ivan Carl Good, 73, South Bend, died Nov.18, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Ivan was born May 18, 1949. On Dec. 13, 2013, he married Christine Ann (Dombrowski) Good, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Kristopher G. (Amber) Good, Westfield; son-in-law; Mark Rayburn, Goshen; stepchildren; Kelsey...
inkfreenews.com
Chubbie’s Pub & Grub Is NWTT Chamber’s Member Of The Month
SYRACUSE — Chubbie’s Pub & Grub, located inside Wawasee Bowl, Syracuse, is the November Member of the Month for the North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is honoring Chubbie’s for its commitment to serving and growing the Syracuse and North Webster communities. Chubbie’s will...
inkfreenews.com
Second Fiddle Offers Food And Vintage, Handmade Items
PIERCETON — Those looking for vintage and handmade home decor can find it at Second Fiddle in Pierceton. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the shop, located at 119 N. First St., on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Second Fiddle sells antiques, including furniture, and items made by...
inkfreenews.com
KLA Cadets Learn About Philanthropy In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — The latest KLA session was held Tuesday Nov. 15, at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. KLA cadets got an overview of philanthropy in Kosciusko County from CEO Stephanie Overbey at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. President and CEO of K21 Health Foundation Rich Haddad spoke about the...
inkfreenews.com
Kelly S. Mahler
Kelly Mahler, 52, South Bend, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in South Bend. She was born Oct. 31, 1970. She married Melvin Mahler; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters Sarah and Liesa Mahler, both of South Bend; stepdaughter Kaley Carter; two granddaughters; and sisters Toni Davis, Oklahoma and Beth Ann Mills, Goshen.
Comments / 0