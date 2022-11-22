WARSAW — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Regional Holiday Pops concert will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center auditorium. This performance of classic holiday hits is conducted by Caleb Young, guest conductor for engagement, with featured vocalist Stephanie Carlson and the Warsaw Community High School Select Chorale Members. This concert is made possible through the financial support of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Ruoff Mortgage.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO