We’re on the brink of catastrophe. Seven hundred and five families are going to be shoe-horned into the South Village apartments, each so spacious that you can almost reach out of the kitchen window and shake hands with your opposite neighbor, as with a recent development on Bonita Avenue. It will also bring 705 vehicles to the South Village development, with space for 705 more if they’re two-car families, and heaven help us if their friends each have one of those fuming Dodge Ram big-boy trucks which get in the way of everyone and everything and also blot out the daylight.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO