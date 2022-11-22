Read full article on original website
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
claremont-courier.com
Event Calendar (November 25 – December 3, 2022)
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, city offices and the chamber of commerce will be closed. Regular business hours will resume Monday, November 28. The Pomona Valley Certified Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the corner of Pearl Street and Garey Avenue in Pomona. The market features organic and chemical-free produce from local urban farms, books and more. For more information, visit pomonacfa.org.
claremont-courier.com
Camp La Casita celebrates diamond anniversary
The Girl Scouts of the Greater Los Angeles area invite all to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Claremont’s Camp La Casita from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 4. Festivities will be held at the iconic camp, 150 E. Pomello Dr., Claremont, and will include an afternoon of singing and mingling with current and past Girl Scouts who’ve attended the camp.
claremont-courier.com
Tour de Foothills attracts cyclists of all levels
The Tour de Foothills Family Ride 2022 has become a huge event for cyclists of all ages and experience levels, and this year’s, on Saturday, November 12, was no exception. By the time the day was done, more than 1,200 bikers spent the day with friends and family traversing several scenic routes.
claremont-courier.com
Former Webb Schools chief is honored
Earlier this month, former Webb Schools Head of Schools Susan A. Nelson was awarded the 2022 and 13th annual Ruzicka Compass Premier Leadership Award by The Association of Boarding Schools. The award, named for the late Steven D. Ruzicka, recognizes extraordinary contributions to the excellence, advancement and success of boarding...
claremont-courier.com
Sustainable Claremont to host ‘bike rodeo’ in January
Sustainable Claremont has announced its first ever “bike rodeo,” set for late January. At a TBA date in late January 2023, the local nonprofit will hold the event aimed at teaching local youth about the importance of riding their bikes to school, how to be safe while doing so, and bike maintenance. Sustainable Claremont will also be advocating for slower and safer local streets.
foxla.com
Remembering child foster care and adoption advocate Naehi Wong
Taking a moment to pay final respects to a member of our greater Wednesday's Child foster care and adoption family. Naehi Wong, the wife of our longtime coordinator, Will Wong, was laid to rest Tuesday. A memorial service was held in La Crescenta after she lost a courageous battle with...
scvnews.com
Applications Now Being Accepted For Several Santa Clarita Local Appointment Vacancies
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for several positions for various commissions and councils that serve the city. The the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel; and the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District Board of Trustees as the city of Santa Clarita representatives.
claremont-courier.com
Colleges’ Joint Music Program to host orchestra concerts
The Joint Music Program of Claremont McKenna, Harvey Mudd, Pitzer, and Scripps colleges will present two free and open to the public performances by The Claremont Concert Orchestra on December 10 and 11 of symphonic works inspired by ballet and folk dances. The concerts will be held in Garrison Theater at the Scripps College Performing Arts Center, 241 East 10th St., Claremont.
claremont-courier.com
Readers’ comments: November 25, 2022
We’re on the brink of catastrophe. Seven hundred and five families are going to be shoe-horned into the South Village apartments, each so spacious that you can almost reach out of the kitchen window and shake hands with your opposite neighbor, as with a recent development on Bonita Avenue. It will also bring 705 vehicles to the South Village development, with space for 705 more if they’re two-car families, and heaven help us if their friends each have one of those fuming Dodge Ram big-boy trucks which get in the way of everyone and everything and also blot out the daylight.
claremont-courier.com
CUCC hosts Claremont Chorale, choir for ‘Messiah’
The Claremont Chorale will be joined by the Claremont Concert Choir at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 4 to perform the Christmas portion of the holiday masterwork, Handel’s “Messiah,” at Claremont United Church of Christ, 233 Harrison Ave. The concert will feature a chamber orchestra and solos from...
claremont-courier.com
From classroom to vineyard: former CHS teacher reinvents herself as winemaker
After years of mulling the idea of opening a wine making business with her husband, Jordan, Glendora native Cleo de la Torre finally took the leap of faith. After retiring from Claremont High, in spring 2020 the former English teacher and her husband opened Mas Alla Wines in San Diego.
Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopment
VICTORVILLE – Victorville, announced Monday, it is one step closer to forming the first Community Revitalization Investment Authority (CRIA) in California. The CRIA – an economic and affordable housing tool will be used to finance the revitalization of Old Town Victorville.
claremont-courier.com
Library’s annual book sale approaching
The Friends of the Claremont Library Bookstore’s fine book sale will take place throughout the month of December at the Claremont Helen Renwick Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave. First editions, classics in academic fields, autographed works, specialty printers and works, art books and real pre-1922 antiques will be among the items available.
foxla.com
Learn about the rich history of Riverside's Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The iconic Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside has had a huge impact on the Inland Empire for generations. The property is part hotel and part museum. It is the crown jewel of downtown Riverside, with a 150-year history. Its majestic features and massive sighs are...
claremont-courier.com
Obituary: Dr. James P. Beasom III
Longtime Claremont resident, former chief of surgery at PVHMC was 99. Well known orthopedic surgeon Dr. James P. Beasom III died at age 99 on November 13 with his family by his side, 46 days shy of his 100th birthday. He and his identical twin brother, Dr. Ralph D. Beasom, were born in Seattle, Washington to the Rev. James P. Beasom Jr. and Helga Kirkrod Beasom.
claremont-courier.com
Obituary: Harry Jan Steendam
Beloved son, brother, rock climbing enthusiast, adventurer. Harry Jan Steendam, born on July 31, 1997 at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, died at the age of 25 on November 7 at the family home in Claremont. Harry grew up playing Little League in Claremont and San Bernardino. He enjoyed playing...
NBC Los Angeles
Leimert Park Residents Turn Their Front Lawns Into Vegetable Gardens
Most big city residents would never dream of growing their own vegetables since there's not enough room, the soil's bad, and there's no time. But a South LA non-profit says it's not just possible but they'll help you do it. Before the recycled water sprinklers, the rows of veggies, the...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
