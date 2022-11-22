ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

Hamtramck Public Schools join community leaders for a holiday food drive

By Cryss Walker
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - There's a great need for food and social services in Hamtramck.

Organizers from Muslim Family Services say the community has a large immigrant population, where many families are new to the country and need a little help to get settled.

Tuesday organizers expanded their food pantry services with the help of Hamtramck Public schools for a Turkey Drive Giveaway.

And the turnout was bigger than they expected.

"There were dozens of families that you all were able to feed and within the first hour, the turkeys were already gone," said Detroit Now's Cryss Walker to Muslim Family Services Food Coordinator Joseph Figlioli.

"It was very eye-opening," Figlioli replied.

"I just walked into work and I'm like, people are already lined up for the event. I'm like, that's crazy. It's amazing! And I'm just like in shock of like how the community actually came out and wanted to get Turkeys. So it shows the need and hopefully other organizations can give that need as well to other people in the neighborhood.

Relief services are always available for families in need.

For more information call (313) 366-6800 or click here.

