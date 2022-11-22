BLAC Happy Hour Classic: Cranberry Mimosa Recipe

This Cranberry Mimosa is a festive and easy holiday cocktail for those thankfu l folks that have reason to celebrate. With just three ingredients, it’s simple to keep everything on hand for impromptu gatherings. And of course, this cranberry mimosa recipe is a perfect fit for Thanksgiving , Friendsgiving , or New Year’s get-togethers.

Cranberry Mimosa Easy Holiday Drink Recipe

Ingredients

1 bottle Cheurlin Champagne

1 large Lime

1 package Green or Red Sanding Sugar

2 oz Cranberry Juice

Instructions

Rim champagne flute by rubbing with lime wedge

Dip in sanding sugar

Pour cranberry juice

Fill the remainder of the flute with champagne

Garnish with lime

Video

