BLAC Happy Hour Classic: Cranberry Mimosa Recipe

By Darralynn Hutson
 2 days ago

This Cranberry Mimosa is a festive and easy holiday cocktail for those thankfu l folks that have reason to celebrate. With just three ingredients, it’s simple to keep everything on hand for impromptu gatherings. And of course, this cranberry mimosa recipe is a perfect fit for Thanksgiving , Friendsgiving , or New Year’s get-togethers.

With just three ingredients, it’s simple to keep everything on hand for impromptu gatherings. BLAC added our new favorite champagne Cheurlin Champagne the Black-owned champagne that partnered with our own Isiah Thomas, an Iconic former Detroit Piston , to make this sparkling classic Cranberry Mimosa.

Cranberry Mimosa Easy Holiday Drink Recipe

With just three ingredients, it’s simple to keep everything on hand for impromptu gatherings. BLAC added our new favorite champagne Cheurlin Champagne the Black-owned champagne that partnered with our own Isiah Thomas, an Iconic former Detroit Piston, to make this sparkling classic Cranberry Mimosa. Course Drinks Prep Time 5 minutes Servings 1 drink

Ingredients

  • 1 bottle Cheurlin Champagne
  • 1 large Lime
  • 1 package Green or Red Sanding Sugar
  • 2 oz Cranberry Juice

Instructions

  • Rim champagne flute by rubbing with lime wedge
  • Dip in sanding sugar
  • Pour cranberry juice
  • Fill the remainder of the flute with champagne
  • Garnish with lime

