BLAC Happy Hour Classic: Cranberry Mimosa Recipe
This Cranberry Mimosa is a festive and easy holiday cocktail for those thankfu l folks that have reason to celebrate. With just three ingredients, it’s simple to keep everything on hand for impromptu gatherings. And of course, this cranberry mimosa recipe is a perfect fit for Thanksgiving , Friendsgiving , or New Year’s get-togethers.
With just three ingredients, it's simple to keep everything on hand for impromptu gatherings. BLAC added our new favorite champagne Cheurlin Champagne the Black-owned champagne that partnered with our own Isiah Thomas, an Iconic former Detroit Piston , to make this sparkling classic Cranberry Mimosa.
Cranberry Mimosa Easy Holiday Drink Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 bottle Cheurlin Champagne
- 1 large Lime
- 1 package Green or Red Sanding Sugar
- 2 oz Cranberry Juice
Instructions
- Rim champagne flute by rubbing with lime wedge
- Dip in sanding sugar
- Pour cranberry juice
- Fill the remainder of the flute with champagne
- Garnish with lime
Video
