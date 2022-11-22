Half-mile radius around Harrison Township Country Pools & Spas store evacuating after fire 02:09

HARRISON, Pa. (KDKA) - Evacuations are underway after a large fire at the Country Pools & Spas store in Harrison Township on Tuesday.

New Kensington Fire Department Assistant Chief B.J. Kersey said a half-mile radius around the store is being evacuated because of concerns over chlorine gas. He said officials are going door to door asking people to evacuate.

He said people should be aware of "any" symptoms, like irregular breathing.

"If you feel off, please just call 911 and get checked," Kersey said.

Both Allegheny County HAZMAT and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are at the scene.

Two buses could be seen getting people away from a nearby apartment complex.

It's unclear what started the fire on Freeport Road, but a photo shows bright flames and heavy smoke pouring from the store.



No one was injured but the store is a total loss.

As of 5:30 p.m., officials weren't letting regular traffic through the scene.

Firefighters from four different counties converged to battle the fire. Dispatchers said the call came in shortly before 2 p.m.

