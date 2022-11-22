ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Thanksgiving Episodes From Black Sitcoms That’ll Get You In The Holiday Spirit

By kiyonnathewriter
 2 days ago

Source: J-Roman / Getty

It’s that time of year again to get the family together and eat all you can while reminiscing over things you’re grateful for. One of the best things about the holidays is all the time you spend smiling and laughing with your loved ones. @Jameelah tweeted , “I wish for thanksgiving ALLLLLL my grannies kids and grandkids could be together. Cause the whole entire family funny as f*** and I miss us being able to spend time as family.”

In order to get into the holiday spirit — and in the mood to hang out with your family — you’ve got to prep before the big day by doing things like watching Thanksgiving episodes from your favorite sitcoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fp0xt_0jKMrAb900

Some folks think Friends is the best show and has the best Thanksgiving catalogue:

@SoupyKaur tweeted, “Thanksgiving, or as the rest of the world calls it; “funniest Friends episodes.”

But let’s not forget that Black sitcoms never dropped the ball when it comes to holiday episodes. @JayQTheDon wrote on Twitter “ That Martin Thanksgiving Episode when they Carved the Turkey & it Start Bleeding >>>>>>>> LMAO! Classic.”

No matter how old you get, you’re never too old to live vicariously through your favorite TV show family — especially if you don’t have a family of your own to spend the holidays with. In honor of Turkey Day being right around the corner, take a look at some of the best Thanksgiving episodes from our favorite Black sitcoms that will surely put you in the holiday spirit.

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to let us know if your fave Turkey Day episode made the cut.

Check out our list of Thanksgiving episodes from our favorite sitcoms:

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

One of the most hilarious Thanksgiving episodes of all time, indeed.

Martin

Millie Jackson, Mama Payne and pea chuckin’! Classic.

Martin, one mo’ gain.

Or how about the time the gang competed to make the best Thanksgiving meal and got a surprise from Bruh Man.

The Bernie Mac Show

The time Uncle Bernie almost had a Vegetarian Thanksgiving, classic!

One on One

Remember when Brianna’s mother came to town and hooked up with Flex one last time?

The Jamie Foxx Show

That time Jamie had a Thanksgiving to remember.

A Different World

When Dwayne’s mom was played by Patti LaBelle. Iconic.

