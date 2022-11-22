ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Cute moment four-year-old tells newborn brother she will teach him how to eat snow

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltTff_0jKMqxW100

A four-year-old from Utah has promised her newborn brother that she will teach him “how to eat snow” when he grows up.

Natalie Swenson, 31, recorded her daughter Olivia making the hilarious comment to her son Kaladin.

Footage from December 2021 shows Olivia making the promise, as well as telling her eight-day-old sibling that she would teach him how to run, walk, crawl, and jump.

“Olivia was very excited to be a big sister because she has a big sister too,” Swenson said.

“She is such a great big sister and is her mama’s little helper.”

