Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
Metro rail line in Westlake evacuated
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said two miles of rail were shut down and an estimated 30 people were evacuated at the Metro MacArthur Park train station in the Westlake area due to police activity on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man was on the...
Fire Damages House in Highland Park Area
Fire damaged a house in the Highland Park area today, but no one was hurt.
Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia
Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From a Stranger Things Experience to Holiday Road Opening Weekend to Black on the Block and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. 'Holiday Road' Opening Weekend (Calabasas): Los Angeles' top immersive holiday event Holiday Road is coming to town!...
Red Flag Warning issued for tomorrow Thanksgiving day, thru Friday; be prepared for potential fires
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Malibu coastal area and Ventura County coastal plain from 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 through 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25; and from 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov, 24 through 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 for the Santa Monica Mountains and surrounding areas. Be prepared for potential wildfires, […] The post Red Flag Warning issued for tomorrow Thanksgiving day, thru Friday; be prepared for potential fires appeared first on The Malibu Times.
KTLA.com
Red flag warnings remain in effect through Friday morning
A red flag warning remains in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday morning, the National Weather Service reports. Santa Ana winds have been in full swing in the region with gusts of 30 to 50 miles per hour. Spots in the mountains have seen gusts in the 50 to 65 mile per hour range.
spectrumnews1.com
Pasadena newcomer makes 8,000 pies ahead of Thanksgiving
PASADENA, Calif. — After a successful run at their flagship store in Claremont, bakeshop I Like Pie has officially expanded to a new location in Pasadena. Owner Annika Corbin says between the Monday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, she and her team churn out 8,000 pies between both locations.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
December 10th: Great Park Pajama Drive-In Movie Night
The family-friendly holiday movie, Home Alone, will be screened. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks, or purchase tasty treats from the gourmet food trucks that will be parked onsite. Irvine families will be admitted for free with a non-perishable food donation for the Orange County Food Bank. Space...
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 25 - 27
Celebrate the holiday season on Holiday Road or at the Lighting of the Bay. Watch The Nutcracker — performed by puppets. Catch The Three Stooges on the big screen. Add to your vinyl collection with Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases.
1 killed in deadly Whittier crash
Authorities are investigating after a violent crash left one person dead in Whittier on Friday afternoon. The deadly collision happened near 2050 S Workman Mill Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Images from Sky5 show the two vehicles involved completely destroyed after the crash. The impact left a ton […]
7 Restaurants To Have Last Minute Thanksgiving Dinner At In Los Angeles
Sometimes life moves so fast that we’re caught off guard by the holidays. Before you know it, you’re scrambling to make Thanksgiving dinner. But you don’t have to! There are several gorgeous restaurants open around town that still have reservations available. Plus, let’s be real here. Not everyone has the luxury to create a whole dinner from scratch, and quite frankly, not everyone celebrates this holiday. But who doesn’t love an excuse to indulge in some delicious food? So whether you’re dining on your own or with a group, check out the options around L.A. below to grab some delicious last-minute Thanksgiving dinner. Why spend the day at home when you can spend it on a rooftop with gorgeous views? The Rooftop at the Wayfarer is offering a prix frixed menu by Chef Victor Morales. This special Thanksgiving Menu is available 11:00A.M.- 9:00P.M. on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Make your reservations here! Location: 813 Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
whatnowlosangeles.com
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
foxla.com
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.
There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Wonderland Events Coming to LA County Parks. Here's When and Where
Los Angeles County Parks will host a Winter Wonderland this December with 40 to 80 tons of snow at 34 different parks. Parks After Dark welcomes people of all ages to participate in the biggest event yet. The parks will be transformed from Dec 2 to 17 with varying times...
The Citadel Outlets all-night shopping party continues into Black Friday
Shoppers are grabbing the deals this morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. The shopping center is in the midst of its 27-hour shopping spree, with most stores opening last night, Thanksgiving, around 8 p.m. and keeping their doors open, overnight, until 11 p.m. this Black Friday. Early this morning lines were long, one customer called them Disneyland lines. Shopper Aleli Gita said it's her first Black Friday ever. "Im so happy, I even videoed some of the queue here and I told my friends it's longer than disney." The lines show it -- the National Retail Federation projected an 8 percent increase in retail sales this year. The Citadel Outlets offer extended hours through the weekend, with visits from Santa as well.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Fire Damages Apartment in Downtown LA High Rise
A fire damaged one unit on the 11th floor of a 13- story residential building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.
