Sometimes life moves so fast that we’re caught off guard by the holidays. Before you know it, you’re scrambling to make Thanksgiving dinner. But you don’t have to! There are several gorgeous restaurants open around town that still have reservations available. Plus, let’s be real here. Not everyone has the luxury to create a whole dinner from scratch, and quite frankly, not everyone celebrates this holiday. But who doesn’t love an excuse to indulge in some delicious food? So whether you’re dining on your own or with a group, check out the options around L.A. below to grab some delicious last-minute Thanksgiving dinner. Why spend the day at home when you can spend it on a rooftop with gorgeous views? The Rooftop at the Wayfarer is offering a prix frixed menu by Chef Victor Morales. This special Thanksgiving Menu is available 11:00A.M.- 9:00P.M. on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Make your reservations here! Location: 813 Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90017

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO