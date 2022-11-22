Read full article on original website
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon Kid Governor reflects on her time in office
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- It’s been an entire year since Oregon’s 2021-2022 Kid Governor was elected, and now Emerie Martin is reflecting back on her time in office. The Kid Governor program was started in back in 2015 at the Connecticut Democracy Center. Oregon became the second state to implement the program in 2017. Emerie Martin, of Pleasant Hill, then 11, was chosen out of seven candidates in 2021 to serve a one-year term in the position, which she spent raising awareness about animal abuse.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses
COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Washougal student named Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen
Clark County teens have dominated the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition over the past few years. Vancouver native Payton May won the national Outstanding Teen competition — the Miss America pageant for teens age 18 and younger — in 2019, and Camas teen Morgan Greco nabbed the national title earlier this year.
Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
Oregon ends residency rule for Death with Dignity law, challenges remain for out-of-state patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act. Oregon was the first state in the nation to allow medical aid in dying, and now the state is lifting its residency requirement. People from across the country are contacting Oregon physicians to...
Law professor says high-capacity magazine ban in Measure 114 could be most vulnerable
PORTLAND, Ore. — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon's arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning. According to the...
Geologists: Cluster of earthquakes common off Oregon coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — When the earth shakes off the Oregon coast, geologists say it's a reminder to be prepared. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, last week dozens of earthquakes rumbled near the Blanco Fracture Zone in a matter of days. The Zone runs at a northwesterly angle...
Death at CCC TriMet Center
A man was found dead on the main campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City Monday. According to the Oregon City Police Department, an officer performing a routine patrol at the TriMet transit center on campus discovered the body of a 58-year-old male on one of the bus benches around 5 a.m.
Salem, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Southern Oregon Democrat said no to big political donors. They helped fund his victory anyway
Democratic state Sen. Jeff Golden of Ashland is among the Oregon Legislature’s most vocal proponents of campaign contribution limits, a priority he has so far failed to get through the Legislature despite Democrats’ hold on both chambers. For two election cycles, Golden has made a point of refusing...
Will there be crab for Christmas? Oregon’s commercial Dungeness season delayed until at least Dec. 16
A year ago, Taunette Dixon, along with the rest of Oregon’s $60 million commercial Dungeness crabbing industry, was dining on a diet of decidedly good news. Negotiated prices between boat owners and processors opened about $2 per pound higher than most years, all but guaranteeing profits in the lucrative first two months of a normal year.
My view: Efforts to provide reparations take root in Oregon
The Oregon Legislature has brought the issue of reparations up on more than one occasion. Although California leads state-level slavery reparation efforts with Assembly Bill 3121, from which sprung the Reparations Task Force and its comprehensive report on the ripple effects of slavery, the state of Oregon has shown interest in working towards reparations for past and current harms against Black Oregonians. Oregon Senate Bill 619 was in committee upon adjournment of the 2021 regular session. This bill states that "The Department of Revenue shall establish a program to pay reparations to Black Oregonians who can demonstrate heritage in...
Touring Larsen's Creamery in Clackamas, soon to be home of Alpenrose
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Alpenrose, a Portland fixture since 1916, plans to move all of its local operations to a newly purchased 9-acre campus in Clackamas. Josh Reynolds, general manager for Alpenrose, said the move comes as the company acquired Larsen's Creamery, another longtime family-owned dairy business. "We wanted to...
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in December for Oregonians
Oregonians receiving SNAP benefits will be getting some added help in December.
9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It
With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
Football championship game preview: Westview and North Salem to battle for inaugural Columbia Cup
Oregon’s first Columbia Cup will be handed out on Friday, with Westview and North Salem battling for the inaugural trophy. The new Class 6A postseason split is allowing two programs that haven’t seen much playoff success before get a deep postseason run. Westview has never played in a football title game and North Salem hasn’t won a state championship since the ‘60s.
Kohr Explores: Downtown McMinnville gets festive for the holidays
The downtown district in McMinnville is decked out in its holiday finest.
