kezi.com

Oregon Kid Governor reflects on her time in office

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- It’s been an entire year since Oregon’s 2021-2022 Kid Governor was elected, and now Emerie Martin is reflecting back on her time in office. The Kid Governor program was started in back in 2015 at the Connecticut Democracy Center. Oregon became the second state to implement the program in 2017. Emerie Martin, of Pleasant Hill, then 11, was chosen out of seven candidates in 2021 to serve a one-year term in the position, which she spent raising awareness about animal abuse.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses

COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
camaspostrecord.com

Washougal student named Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen

Clark County teens have dominated the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition over the past few years. Vancouver native Payton May won the national Outstanding Teen competition — the Miss America pageant for teens age 18 and younger — in 2019, and Camas teen Morgan Greco nabbed the national title earlier this year.
WASHOUGAL, WA
KTVL

Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Geologists: Cluster of earthquakes common off Oregon coast

COOS BAY, Ore. — When the earth shakes off the Oregon coast, geologists say it's a reminder to be prepared. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, last week dozens of earthquakes rumbled near the Blanco Fracture Zone in a matter of days. The Zone runs at a northwesterly angle...
OREGON STATE
theclackamasprint.net

Death at CCC TriMet Center

A man was found dead on the main campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City Monday. According to the Oregon City Police Department, an officer performing a routine patrol at the TriMet transit center on campus discovered the body of a 58-year-old male on one of the bus benches around 5 a.m.
OREGON CITY, OR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Salem, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: Efforts to provide reparations take root in Oregon

The Oregon Legislature has brought the issue of reparations up on more than one occasion. Although California leads state-level slavery reparation efforts with Assembly Bill 3121, from which sprung the Reparations Task Force and its comprehensive report on the ripple effects of slavery, the state of Oregon has shown interest in working towards reparations for past and current harms against Black Oregonians. Oregon Senate Bill 619 was in committee upon adjournment of the 2021 regular session. This bill states that "The Department of Revenue shall establish a program to pay reparations to Black Oregonians who can demonstrate heritage in...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Touring Larsen's Creamery in Clackamas, soon to be home of Alpenrose

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Alpenrose, a Portland fixture since 1916, plans to move all of its local operations to a newly purchased 9-acre campus in Clackamas. Josh Reynolds, general manager for Alpenrose, said the move comes as the company acquired Larsen's Creamery, another longtime family-owned dairy business. "We wanted to...
PORTLAND, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It

With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Football championship game preview: Westview and North Salem to battle for inaugural Columbia Cup

Oregon’s first Columbia Cup will be handed out on Friday, with Westview and North Salem battling for the inaugural trophy. The new Class 6A postseason split is allowing two programs that haven’t seen much playoff success before get a deep postseason run. Westview has never played in a football title game and North Salem hasn’t won a state championship since the ‘60s.
SALEM, OR

