Read full article on original website
Related
constructiontechnology.media
Video: Is electric power the answer?
At KHL’s online construction sustainability summit a number of leading players from the construction industry spoke about the vital subject of construction’s sustainability journey and the important of the sector reducing emissions. Niklas Nilroth, Head of Sustainability and Public Affairs, Volvo Construction Equipment discussed whether electric power would...
constructiontechnology.media
Construction testbed for ‘fossil-free’ contracting
An area of Stockholm city centre in Sweden will use electric equipment from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) as it becomes a testbed for emission-free construction equipment as work begins on its urban transformation. The project contracts stipulate for fossil-free contracts wherever possible, including transport to and from the construction...
constructiontechnology.media
Development of climbing cranes moves forward
Swedish energy company Vattenfall has partnered with Mammoet to develop a specialist “climbing crane” for the construction of wind farms. As countries around the world step up efforts to meet Net Zero - investing more in the development of wind farms for clean energy generation, Vattenfall says that new environmentally friendly ways of constructing these wind farms is crucial to moving the industry forwards.
constructiontechnology.media
Redcar steelworks furnace demolished
Demolition specialist Thompsons of Prudhoe has brought down the 111 m (365 ft) tall blast furnace at the SSI Redcar steelworks in the north of England. The Redcar blast furnace - which was built in 1979 and was once said to be the second largest of its kind in Europe - had been in operation for nearly a century but closed in 2015 after the site’s owner Sahaviriya Steel Industries UK entered liquidation.
constructiontechnology.media
JCB introduces smallest Loadall
JCB is introducing the 514-40, its smallest Loadall telehandler to date, with a cab height of 1.8m and a width of 1.56m. The compact machine benefits from the largest operator’s cab in the class, says the company. The unit is small enough to fit through a 2m high doorway and delivers all-wheel steering, making it an ideal for materials suppliers, landscapers, event organisers and construction rental businesses.
constructiontechnology.media
Major Australia-based construction firm collapses
Following the collapse of a number of other Australian construction giants, West Australia-based Firm Construction has announced that it has gone into voluntary administration. The company is reported to have been hit by labour shortages and global supply chain issues since the Covid-19 pandemic began. After losing state government and...
Comments / 0