Demolition specialist Thompsons of Prudhoe has brought down the 111 m (365 ft) tall blast furnace at the SSI Redcar steelworks in the north of England. The Redcar blast furnace - which was built in 1979 and was once said to be the second largest of its kind in Europe - had been in operation for nearly a century but closed in 2015 after the site’s owner Sahaviriya Steel Industries UK entered liquidation.

2 DAYS AGO