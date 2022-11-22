An ancient gold coin long dismissed as a forgery is authentic and depicts a long-lost Roman emperor, according to a new study.The coin depicting the Roman emperor Sponsian was first unearthed in Transylvania, in present-day Romania, in 1713 along with a handful of other coins of the same design, said researchers, including those from University College London.The coins have been regarded as “fakes” since the mid-19th century, due to their crude, strange design features and jumbled inscriptions.In the new study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers compared the Sponsion coin with other Roman coins known to be genuine.The latest...

18 HOURS AGO