Read full article on original website
Related
Vindman rips Musk as ‘purveyor of hate and division’
Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Sunday called Elon Musk a “purveyor of hate and division” after the new Twitter owner called him “both puppet & puppeteer” in an apparent spamming campaign critical of Musk. Musk called out Vindman after a Twitter user noted he...
Twitter failed to detect upload of Christchurch mosque terror attack videos
Twitter has removed freshly uploaded footage of the Christchurch terror attack that was circulating on the platform, but only after the New Zealand government alerted the company, which had failed to recognise the content as harmful. The video clips, filmed by the Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 Muslim worshippers...
18 Celebs That Boomers Literally Love But Gen Z'ers And Millennials Can't Stand
Different strokes for different folks.
Comments / 0