The assembly’s approval last night (11-22-22) of the final transfer of $8.1 million dollars from the Sitka Permanent Fund to the Gary Paxton Industrial Park fund for the construction of a marine haul out, doesn’t mean that there will be a groundbreaking ceremony any time soon. There are still a lot of questions about what $8.1 million dollars can actually buy, and how to get the best value for the money. The board of directors of the industrial park took a hard look at a planning document for the haul out – called a “charter” – on Monday afternoon (11-21-22), and agreed to forward it to the assembly for further review.

SITKA, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO