Sitka Fish & Game Advisory Committee
The Sitka Fish & Game Advisory Committee will soon start reviewing new proposals from the Southeast Board of Game and Statewide Board of Fisheries. The Committee is also looking for prospective committee members in advance of the upcoming annual elections. KCAW’s Erin Fulton chats with Advisory Committee Chair Heather Bauscher and member Steve Ramp. Listen to the full interview here:
Sitka’s Community Thanksgiving: We gather together
Sitkans turned out in numbers for the annual ANB/ANS Community Thanksgiving Dinner on November 24. Like many group gatherings, the event scaled back in the last couple of years, but came roaring (gobbling?) back in 2022. Former ANS Grand President Paulette Moreno gave special thanks to the cooks for the event, most of whom began prepping the meal on Wednesday. One volunteer reportedly peeled 200 lbs. of potatoes!
Thanksgiving storm brings high winds to Southeast
Communities on the outer coast can brace themselves for a blustery Thanksgiving, with heavy rainfall and winds reaching as high as 60 miles per hour in some communities on Wednesday and Thursday. Pete Boyd is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau. He says storms of this magnitude...
Sitka Silver Linings
KCAW Sitka, Artchange, Inc., and David Kreiss-Tompkins partner to collect stories from the community around the theme of how we’ve collectively gotten through the pandemic. What new habits and routines have we picked up that have positively influenced our mental, physical, and spiritual health?. Insightful, poignant, and good-natured, Sitka...
The $8.1 million question: How much boatyard can Sitka build?
The assembly’s approval last night (11-22-22) of the final transfer of $8.1 million dollars from the Sitka Permanent Fund to the Gary Paxton Industrial Park fund for the construction of a marine haul out, doesn’t mean that there will be a groundbreaking ceremony any time soon. There are still a lot of questions about what $8.1 million dollars can actually buy, and how to get the best value for the money. The board of directors of the industrial park took a hard look at a planning document for the haul out – called a “charter” – on Monday afternoon (11-21-22), and agreed to forward it to the assembly for further review.
November 22, 2022: What’s on the Sitka Assembly’s agenda tonight?
When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (11-22-22), it will accept the resignation of assembly member Rebecca Himschoot. Himschoot ran for the House District 2 seat on the Alaska State Legislature this fall, representing Sitka, Petersburg and surrounding communities. As of the most recent count, Himschoot was leading her challenger Kenny Karl Skaflestad by a wide margin, with over 58 percent of the vote.
