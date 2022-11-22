This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe For 2022

Photo: Getty Images

From sweet potato casserole and roasted turkey to soft, warm rolls fresh out of the oven and a dessert table piled a high with goodies, Thanksgiving is the perfect day to stuff yourself full of all the best foods. With the holiday just around the corner, now is the time to make sure you have everything you need for all your holiday meal food prep .

Using Google Keyword Planner data from the past year, YorkTest compiled a list of the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in each state that would-be chefs are searching for the most.

According to the report, the most popular dish that people searched for and is expected to be served this holiday is baked brie, a warm and gooey appetizer to tie you over until the main Turkey-filled event. In fact, people were so interested in finding the best baked brie recipe this year that searches increased 3,883% from last year.

So what is North Carolina's most popular Thanksgiving recipe this year?

Turkey Soup

Once the meal is over and everyone heads home full and happy, all that's left to do is figure out what to do with the leftovers. While some may prefer a sandwich, plenty of others are looking up how to transform the turkey scraps into a soup, with searches for the recipes increasing 180% in 2022.

In addition to North Carolina, turkey soup was the most popular recipe for several other states, including: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Check out YorkTest 's full report to see each state's most search-for recipes ahead of the holiday.