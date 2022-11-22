ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction: NFC East Rivals Get Together on Thanksgiving

By Matt Josephs (Mid Major Matt)
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnZ28_0jKMoH6F00

Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys NFC East Thanksgiving Day game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

Tony Pollard and the Cowboys go for the season sweep of the Giants when the NFC East rivals meet in Dallas on Thanksgiving.

It's a Thanksgiving tradition as the Dallas Cowboys get their annual home game on Turkey Day, with this year's opponent being the New York Giants. And both teams could use some redemption. Dallas has lost three straight and six of their last eight contests on this prestigious holiday. The Giants' last appearance was back in 2017 when they lost 20-10 at Washington.

Related: Thanksgiving Football Game Schedules for NFL and College

These two teams last met on " Monday Night Football " in Week 3 as the Giants fell 23-16 at home to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys. Tony Pollard ran for 105 yards as part of a ground game that racked up 5.9 yards per carry. New York also ran the ball effectively, averaging 6.7 yards per rushing attempt, but Daniel Jones was ineffective at quarterback.

Last week, Jones threw for 341 yards but it was in a 31-18 loss to  Detroit as he also added a pair of interceptions. The Giants outgained the Lions by almost 100 yards, but three turnovers were too much to overcome as Jamaal Williams scored as many points by himself (three rushing touchdowns) as New York did as a team. The Giants had been 7-1 in one-score games but couldn't keep up with a surging Detroit team that's now won three in a row. It was a costly loss too, as second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL. He had put up a game-high 100 receiving yards on nine catches prior to the injury.

Meanwhile, Dallas had no trouble taking care of Minnesota, demolishing the Vikings 40-3 on the road. Nearly everything was clicking for the Cowboys, as Dak Prescott had just one more incompletion than touchdown passes in the victory. Pollard was a star once again with 189 yards of total offense and two touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott returned and was effective too. There weren't really any negatives as the defense held Minnesota to 183 yards of total offense and a first-quarter field goal. Lost in the shuffle also was Brett Maher, who made a 60-yard field goal as well and now has connected on four of those in his career.

This will be just the second time these longtime rivals have played on Thanksgiving. The only other time was way back in 1992, a game Dallas won easily, 30-3.

Thanksgiving Day : New York (7-3) at Dallas (7-3)

Kickoff: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
Spread: Cowboys -9
Tickets: As low as $60 on SITickets.com *

Three Things to Watch

1. Injury concerns
The quick turnaround will be challenging for both teams to navigate, especially given the injury concerns that popped up after the teams' games on Sunday. With Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) done for the season, New York will need more from a receiving corps that has left plenty to be desired through the course of this season (see below). The Giants also are beat up along the offensive line and could be shorthanded in the secondary based on the preliminary practice reports. Dallas' biggest concern could be the health of pass rusher Micah Parsons. He suffered what appeared to be a leg injury late in the rout of Minnesota last week but was able to return after sitting out a few plays. Parsons is the engine that drives the Cowboys' league-leading pass rush (42 sacks), as he's one of three players with double-digit sacks to this point. His absence or even if he's limited, could be a huge factor on Thursday. Otherwise, Dallas also is dealing with some sort of bug that has lingered with the team for several weeks. A handful of players were held out of Monday's walkthrough because of it, so that's something worth keeping an eye on as well.

2. Battle of the running backs
These two teams share a lot in common with each other especially when it comes to running the ball. And neither is particularly good at stopping it. New York is 25th defending the run while Dallas is a shade worse at 26th. Of course, the first matchup featured plenty of successful rushes by both teams. Saquon Barkley's 81 rushing yards in Week 3 alone were greater than the 59 he totaled last year in two matchups against the Cowboys. Dallas figures to stack the box against him in order to slow down the Giants' offense. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have started to use Tony Pollard more due to Ezekiel Elliott's knee injury, and he's paid it off royally. Even with Zeke back in the fold (he had as many carries as Pollard vs. Vikings, including two one-yard touchdowns), look for Pollard to lead this backfield as he's been more effective through the course of this season.

3. Who are these guys?
Robinson's injury has forced New York to go even deeper into the wide receiver corps. Eight different receivers have caught passes, with Robinson and Sterling Shepard both gone for the season. Darius Slayton has the most receptions with 24 in nine games with Richie James adding 23. The rest of the healthy group has just 26 receptions overall, with Isaiah Hodgins being used more as of late. Because of the lack of weapons, Daniel Jones has found himself running it more. The signal-caller has 76 carries in 10 games, with 36 of them turning into first downs. We'll see if New York can find a groove offensively, or else what was a hot start could turn into a cold finish.

Final Analysis

Dallas has had a rough recent history on Thanksgiving, but the Cowboys are playing too well to mess this up. If the Giants aren't careful, the wheels on their bus are going to come off and the Commanders will replace them as the third playoff team to come from the NFC East. It might be tight a little early, but the Cowboys have too much offense for New York to keep up.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 13

— Written by Matt Josephs, who is a part of the Athlon Sports Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @MidMajorMatt .

*Price as of publication.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
atozsports.com

If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now

If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Illnesses Are Reportedly Sweeping Through NFL Locker Room

A wave of illness is reportedly sweeping through the Dallas Cowboys' locker room ahead of this week's Thanksgiving Day matchup against the New York Giants. Head coach Mike McCarthy says several players are wearing masks to avoid spreading the unspecified illness, per team insider Calvin Watkins. Four Cowboys players did...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants

Wednesday brought bad news out of East Rutherford, New Jersey, the home of the New York Giants. The Giants will be without four offensive linemen for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury report released ahead of Thursday's game lists guard Joshua Ezeudu, center Jon Feliciano, guard...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired Following Incident in Mexico

An NFL coach has been fired following an incident in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Sean Kugler, the offensive line coach/running game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, was let go by the team before their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, according to the Arizona Republic. "We relieved...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy