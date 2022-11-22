ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Man Allegedly Assaults Woman For 'Ruining Thanksgiving'

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman for "ruining Thanksgiving" after she tested positive for COVID-19 and the flu, canceling their holiday dinner plans.

It all went down on the 3000 block of Cunningham Drive in Wichita Falls on Friday (November 180) around 2:15 p.m., according to KXAN . Police were called to the house for a welfare check. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the female victim with "obvious bruising around her neck area, a small cut above her right eye, and what appeared to be fresh blood on her clothing," the news outlet reported.

The victim said she was assaulted by the suspect, who was later ID'ed as Taylor Bryce Parker . He allegedly pulled her hair, slammed her down to the floor, put his foot on her throat and choked her with his hands, the victim told police. Parker said if she called the police, "she would be dead before they got there," KXAN reports.

The woman said Parker was drinking and angry with her for being sick — she recently contracted the flu and COVID-19. The suspect reportedly got mad at her for this, saying she "ruined Thanksgiving" because they were no longer able to go to his mother's house for dinner.

When police arrived at the house, Parker was found passed out in the bathroom. He admitted to drinking whiskey, but denied the assault. He said she fell. Police said his story was not consistent with her injuries and was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail on charges of assault family violence choking, a third-degree felony. He's being held on $5,000 bond. Parker's arrest records show a lengthy history of assault following incidents in 2016 and several in 2019.

