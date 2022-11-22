ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kentucky coach John Calipari makes Thanksgiving plea to fans

The Thanksgiving holiday is a time that many take to step back and reflect on all they are thankful for in their lives. While many will spend the day with family in all areas of the country, Kentucky head coach John Calipari encourages fans to welcome in some unfamiliar faces into their homes this year. Calipari explained more following his team’s 40-point win over North Florida on Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU

West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports

Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC

Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away

The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee

Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Mack Brown Live: Transfer Portal Opening Again

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Since the emergence of the NCAA transfer portal in 2018, thousands of college athletes have taken the opportunity to put their name in the online database declaring their desire to find a new place to play, and it’s no different at North Carolina. With...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Indiana basketball recruiting: Updated 2024 Hot Board

Mike Woodson and his staff have made inroads with numerous highly-ranked 2024 prospects this fall. Peegs.com updates the Indiana basketball 2024 hot board as the high school season begins across the country. The post-July evaluation period began with high-priority 2023 targets visiting Bloomington, but through a combination of missing and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy