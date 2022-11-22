Read full article on original website
John Calipari discusses new starting lineup, and how he can better teach this UK team
Everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after the Wildcats defeated North Florida on Wednesday evening in Lexington.
Kentucky coach John Calipari makes Thanksgiving plea to fans
The Thanksgiving holiday is a time that many take to step back and reflect on all they are thankful for in their lives. While many will spend the day with family in all areas of the country, Kentucky head coach John Calipari encourages fans to welcome in some unfamiliar faces into their homes this year. Calipari explained more following his team’s 40-point win over North Florida on Wednesday.
WATCH: Bo Nix updates his health ahead of Oregon State Game
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix provides more insight into his road to recovery from an ankle injury two weeks ago, how he got through the game against Utah, and the challenges he and Oregon's offense will face on Saturday at Oregon State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Creighton cracks top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after signature win over Arkansas
Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history. So far, things are going well. Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a...
247Sports
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU
West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
247Sports
Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports
Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech
Louisville dropped to 0-5 on the season, falling 70-38 to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals struggled from start to finish to create much offensively or slow the Red Raiders. "They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and...
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
Oklahoma still in the mix for David Hicks despite Texas A&M commitment
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna share the latest on 5-star DL David Hicks.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC
Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away
The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
247Sports
Blake Corum injury update before Michigan at Ohio State football seemingly leaked by Wolverines OL
Blake Corum's injury did not receive an update from Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh this week, ahead of Saturday's game at Ohio State, but Wolverines offensive lineman Ryan Hayes may have had a slip of the tongue. In his assertion of the offense, he made it sound like U-M was preparing to be without the star running back.
Lanning provides injury updates heading into rivalry week against No. 22 Oregon State
Oregon is certainly not the only team dealing with the injury bug as the regular season draws to a close. Still, many main players remain questionable as the Ducks head to Corvallis this weekend. Starting center Alex Forsyth did not dress for last weekend's matchup against Utah. Fellow offensive linemen...
247Sports
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee
Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
Mack Brown Live: Transfer Portal Opening Again
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Since the emergence of the NCAA transfer portal in 2018, thousands of college athletes have taken the opportunity to put their name in the online database declaring their desire to find a new place to play, and it’s no different at North Carolina. With...
Indiana basketball recruiting: Updated 2024 Hot Board
Mike Woodson and his staff have made inroads with numerous highly-ranked 2024 prospects this fall. Peegs.com updates the Indiana basketball 2024 hot board as the high school season begins across the country. The post-July evaluation period began with high-priority 2023 targets visiting Bloomington, but through a combination of missing and...
247Sports
