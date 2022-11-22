ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Herbstreit Hoping To Be Involved In EA Sports' NCAA Football

By Mitchell Forde
College football fans were frustrated to learn Tuesday that they will have to wait another two years to play a new NCAA Football video game.

But a few details have also emerged about what players will be able to look forward to when EA Sports re-launches the franchise in the summer of 2024.

It sounds like one of those things could be the voice of ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit.

During an interview with Brad Galli of WXYZ in Detroit, Herbstreit made known his desire to be part of the game.

"Fingers crossed I'll be involved in it," Herbstreit said. "It would be a thrill to be a part of it coming back."

Herbstreit, the most recognizable voice in college football, served as the color commentator for the last NCAA Football game released by EA Sports in 2014.

If he wants to be part of the revamped game, it would come as a surprise for EA Sports not to include him.

The former Ohio State quarterback has become the lead analyst for ESPN's College GameDay pregame show and color commentator for ABC's Saturday primetime college football games. This year, Herbstreit also started calling NFL games as part of Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage.

According to an ESPN report , features of the new college football video game will include actual players, thanks to the NCAA allowing for student-athletes to benefit from their names, images and likenesses, as well as "dynasty mode," which will allow players to control a school through multiple seasons, recruiting high school prospects and transfers.

Hopefully the game proves to be worth the wait.

