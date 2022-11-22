ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

New book highlights Indigenous wellbeing

By ICT
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kWOQ_0jKMnsHZ00

Coming up, we visit one of the authors of a new book highlighting Indigenous teachings for living well. Plus, Crystal Echo Hawk of IllumiNative joins us to talk about its new campaign, 'Good Relatives.' And Holly Cook Macarro breaks down Nancy Pelosi’s record in Indian Country

When it comes to health and wellness, Indigenous perspectives are often overlooked but Chelsey Luger and Thosh Collins are working to change that. They recently co-authored the book called “The Seven Circles: Indigenous Teachings for Living Well.” Chelsey join us in-studio to talk about reclaiming ancient wisdom.

"Good Relatives" is the name of the newest campaign launched by non-profit social justice organization, “IllumiNative.” Executive Director Crystal Echo Hawk joins us to talk about the launch and the complexity of what it means to be Indigenous.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi announced she will stepping down from Democratic Party leadership after nearly 20 years. ICT regular contributor Holly Cook Macarro joins us to weigh in on what Pelosi’s legacy has been for Native communities.

A slice of our Indigenous world:

  • Around the United States many people are gearing up for Thanksgiving. The holiday, comes with complex feelings for many Indigenous people.
  • The Indian Child Welfare Act is labeled the gold standard in child welfare policy in the U.S. ICT’s Pacey Smith-Garcia has more.
  • An Indigenous woman who dedicated her life to fighting pipelines has died.
  • A major organization is saying a long-time practice used in admissions is discriminatory.

Thank you for watching!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WB5ql_0jKMnsHZ00

Today’s newscast was created with work from:

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is the anchor and managing editor of the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @aliyahjchavez .

Patty Talahongva, Hopi, works for Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @WiteSpider .

Kaitlin Onawa Boysel, Cherokee, is a producer/reporter for Indian Country Today. On Instagram: @KaitlinBoysel Boysel is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Drea Yazzie, Diné, is a producer/editor for the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @quindreayazzie Yazzie is based in Phoenix.

Maxwell Montour, Pottawatomi, is a newscast editor for Indian Country Today. On Instagram: max.montour Montour is based in Phoenix.

R . Vincent Moniz, Jr., NuÉta, is the senior producer of the ICT newscast. Have a great story? Pitch it to vincent@ictnews.org .

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization . Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments / 0

Related
nativenewsonline.net

That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture

Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
Ricky

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
The Conversation U.S.

Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity

Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
DETROIT, MI
nativenewsonline.net

Five Native Americans Who Shaped American Culture

From capturing the heart of a nation with awe-inspiring athleticism to elevating American ballet onto the world stage, Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Here are five such Native Americans who have shaped American culture. Jim Thorpe...
OKLAHOMA STATE
danceinforma.us

United States Mint to honor ballerina Maria Tallchief on their 2023 Native American $1 Coin Reverse Design

The United States Mint (Mint) has officially announced the reverse design for the 2023 Native American $1 Coin. The 2023 Native American $1 Coin honors American ballerina Maria Tallchief and American Indians in ballet. Considered to be America’s first prima ballerina, Maria Tallchief broke barriers as a Native American ballerina (Osage Nation) exhibiting strength and resilience both on and off the stage. In addition to Tallchief, four other American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma achieved international recognition in the 20th century, including her younger sister Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, and Moscelyne Larkin. Celebrated as the “Five Moons,” their legacy of achievement and inclusion continues to influence ballet today.
OKLAHOMA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards

I am an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a retired educator with 30 years experience as a teacher and administrator, most of which was spent guiding gifted and talented students. I have served on numerous education boards locally, regionally and nationally. I have been through many state curriculum standards reviews, including this […] The post ‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

Phoenix, AZ
402
Followers
455
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

 https://indiancountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy