New book highlights Indigenous wellbeing

Coming up, we visit one of the authors of a new book highlighting Indigenous teachings for living well. Plus, Crystal Echo Hawk of IllumiNative joins us to talk about its new campaign, 'Good Relatives.' And Holly Cook Macarro breaks down Nancy Pelosi’s record in Indian Country

When it comes to health and wellness, Indigenous perspectives are often overlooked but Chelsey Luger and Thosh Collins are working to change that. They recently co-authored the book called “The Seven Circles: Indigenous Teachings for Living Well.” Chelsey join us in-studio to talk about reclaiming ancient wisdom.

"Good Relatives" is the name of the newest campaign launched by non-profit social justice organization, “IllumiNative.” Executive Director Crystal Echo Hawk joins us to talk about the launch and the complexity of what it means to be Indigenous.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi announced she will stepping down from Democratic Party leadership after nearly 20 years. ICT regular contributor Holly Cook Macarro joins us to weigh in on what Pelosi’s legacy has been for Native communities.

A slice of our Indigenous world:

Around the United States many people are gearing up for Thanksgiving. The holiday, comes with complex feelings for many Indigenous people.



The Indian Child Welfare Act is labeled the gold standard in child welfare policy in the U.S. ICT’s Pacey Smith-Garcia has more.



An Indigenous woman who dedicated her life to fighting pipelines has died.



A major organization is saying a long-time practice used in admissions is discriminatory.

Thank you for watching!

Today’s newscast was created with work from:

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is the anchor and managing editor of the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @aliyahjchavez . Patty Talahongva, Hopi, works for Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @WiteSpider .



Kaitlin Onawa Boysel, Cherokee, is a producer/reporter for Indian Country Today. On Instagram: @KaitlinBoysel Boysel is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



Drea Yazzie, Diné, is a producer/editor for the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @quindreayazzie Yazzie is based in Phoenix.

Maxwell Montour, Pottawatomi, is a newscast editor for Indian Country Today. On Instagram: max.montour Montour is based in Phoenix.

R . Vincent Moniz, Jr., NuÉta, is the senior producer of the ICT newscast. Have a great story? Pitch it to vincent@ictnews.org .

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization . Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.